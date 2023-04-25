ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023, Match 18, Bahrain vs UAE: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Bahrain will be locking horns against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the 18th match of the ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023. The Mulpani Cricket Ground in Kathmandu will be hosting this Group B clash.

Bahrain got off to a brilliant start to the competition. They beat Singapore in their opening game but failed to carry forward the winning momentum as they lost to Kuwait in their next game. They didn’t have any chance to get back to winning ways as their next game was washed out due to rain.

Bahrain were scheduled to face Hong Kong in the 13th match of the competition but rain played a spoilsport as the game was called off without toss. They now will be hoping that the rain stays away and they get a chance to grab their second win of the tournament.

United Arab Emirates, meanwhile, beat Kuwait in their opening game but lost to Hong Kong in their next game. They defeated Singapore comprehensively in their last outing and will look to repeat their performance on Wednesday.

Batting first, Vriitya Aravind (174) and Muhammad Waseem (160) hit centuries as UAE posted 471 on the board. The bowlers then bowled brilliantly and kept picking wickets at regular intervals as they restricted Singapore on 270/9 to win the game by 201 runs.

Bahrain vs UAE Match Details:

Match: Bahrain vs UAE, Match 18, ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023

Date and Time: April 26th 2022, Wednesday, 08:45 AM IST

Venue: Mulpani Cricket Ground, Kathmandu

Bahrain vs UAE Pitch Report

The pitch at the Mulpani Cricket Ground is bowling-friendly. The pacers will get some lateral movement off the surface and the batters need to be on their toes while batting here. The spinners also will come into play in the later stages of the game.

Bahrain vs UAE Weather Forecast

The temperature in Kathmandu is expected to range between 13 and 27 degrees Celsius. It will stay humid throughout the day.

Bahrain vs UAE Probable XIs

Bahrain

Expect them to field the same XI that featured in their game against Kuwait.

Probable XI

Muhammad Younis, Shahbaz Badar (wk), Junaid Aziz, Sohail Ahmed, Fiaz Ahmed, Haider Butt (c), Imran Anwar, Waseeq Ahmed, Rizwan Butt, Ali Dawood, Abdul Majid Abbasi

UAE

Expect them to go with the winning combination on Wednesday.

Probable XI

Muhammad Waseem (c), Aryan Lakra, Vriitya Aravind (wk), Rameez Shahzad, Asif Khan, Rohan Mustafa, Aayan Afzal Khan, Sanchit Sharma, Junaid Siddique, Zahoor Khan, Karthik Meiyappan

Bahrain vs UAE Match Prediction

UAE beat Singapore comprehensively in their last game. Bahrain are struggling a bit in the competition and will have to be at their absolute best to challenge Bahrain on Wednesday.

UAE have a good balance and experience in their side and expect them to come out on top.

Prediction: UAE to win this encounter.

Bahrain vs UAE Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

Poll : Zahoor Khan to pick two or more wickets? Yes No 0 votes