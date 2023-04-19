ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023, Match 6, Malaysia vs Saudi Arabia: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report & Live Streaming Details

Malaysia will lock horns against Saudi Arabia in the sixth match of the ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023. The Mulpani Cricket Ground in Kathmandu will be hosting this clash on Thursday, April 20.

Malaysia didn’t get the start they would have hoped for. They faced Nepal in their opening game and suffered a loss. They were outplayed by the hosts and will be hoping to turn the tables around in their next fixture.

Skipper Ahmad Faiz top-scored 76 for Malaysia as they finished their innings at 235/9. The bowlers picked up four wickets but failed to keep a check on the scoring rate as the hosts chased down the total in just 36.2 overs to win the game comprehensively.

Saudi Arabia will start their campaign on Wednesday against Malaysia. Saudi Arabia haven’t been in action in recent times. They last played a game way back in November 2022 when they were part of the Desert Cup T20I Series. They finished third in the tournament.

They have a relatively inexperienced squad and will have to be at their absolute best when facing the Malaysian side in their opening game on Thursday. It will be interesting to see how they go about their business in the competition.

Malaysia vs Saudi Arabia Match Details:

Match: Malaysia vs Saudi Arabia, Match 6, ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023

Date and Time: April 20, 2023, Thursday, 08.45 am IST

Venue: Mulpani Cricket Ground, Kathmandu

Malaysia vs Saudi Arabia Pitch Report

The pitch at the Mulpani Cricket Ground is a balanced track. The spinners will play a major role while bowling here as the ball tends to hold a bit on the surface. The batters will have to be on their toes while batting here.

Malaysia vs Saudi Arabia Weather Forecast

The temperature in Kathmandu is expected to range between 16 and 31 degrees Celsius.

Malaysia vs Saudi Arabia Probable XIs

Malaysia

Don’t expect them to change their playing XI despite suffering a loss in their opening game.

Probable XI

Muhammad Amir Azim, Virandeep Singh, Muhamad Syahadat, Syed Aziz Mubarak (wk), Rizwan Haider, Vijay Unni, Muhammad Wafiq, Syazrul Idrus, Fitri Sham, Ahmad Faiz (c), and Khizar Hayat.

Saudi Arabia

They will be hoping that they start the competition on a winning note.

Probable XI

Abdul Waheed, Irshad Mubbashar, Muzaffar Majeed, Usman Najeeb, Abdul Manan Ali, Atif-Ur-Rehman, Imran Arif, Saad Khan, Haseeb Gafoor (wk), Abdul Wahid, and Ishtiaq Ahmad.

Malaysia vs Saudi Arabia Prediction

Malaysia are coming off a loss in their opening fixture and will be looking to grab their first win on Thursday. Saudi Arabia hasn’t been in action in recent times and it may hurt them heading into the competition.

Malaysia look strong on paper and expect them to come out on top on Thursday.

Prediction: Malaysia to win this encounter.

Malaysia vs Saudi Arabia Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

