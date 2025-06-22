ACC Men's U16 East Zone Cup 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The ACC Men’s Under-16 East Zone Cup 2025 will be held between Sunday, June 22 and Saturday, July 5, in Malaysia. As many as 10 teams will be participating in the two-week-long 50-overs tournament, where they will be divided into two groups of five teams each.

Group A of the competition comprises defending champions Nepal, Singapore, Indonesia, Bhutan, and Japan. Group B, on the other hand, features Hong Kong (China), Thailand, Maldives, Myanmar, and hosts Malaysia.

With under-16 players from all sides in focus, the tournament prioritizes youth development and regional talent exposure, serving as a crucial platform for grooming the next generation of cricketers in Asia.

Cricket boards of Singapore and Bhutan, among others, have already announced their entire squads for the competition. Singapore named Riaan Naik as team captain. Notably, Riaan is the grandson of Prakash Naik, who was the brother of late former Indian cricketer and Wankhede pitch curator Sudhir Naik.

Nonetheless, the ACC Men's U16 East Zone Cup 2025 will comprise 24 matches, including 20 fixtures constituting the opening round of the competition. Each of the 10 participating teams will be facing their fellow Group competitors once in a round-robin format, and the top two sides from each group will qualify for the semifinals.

The entire tournament will be played across three venues, namely the YSD UKM Oval in Bangi, the Kolej Tuanku Jaafar Oval (KTJ Oval) in Kuala Lumpur and the Selangor Turf Club (STC Oval) in Kuala Lumpur.

On that note, let’s take a look at the entire schedule, squads, match timings and other live streaming and live telecast details regarding the ACC Men's U16 East Zone Cup 2025:

ACC Men's U16 East Zone Cup 2025: Full Schedule and Match Timings (All timings are in IST)

Sunday, June 22

Match 1: Nepal vs Singapore, UKM Oval, 7:30 AM (10:00 AM Local)

Match 2: Bhutan vs Japan, KTJ Oval, 7:30 AM (10:00 AM Local)

Match 3: Malaysia vs Hong Kong, China, STC Oval, 7:30 AM (10:00 AM Local)

Monday, June 23

Match 4: Thailand vs Myanmar, KTJ Oval, 7:30 AM (10:00 AM Local)

Tuesday, June 24

Match 5: Maldives vs Malaysia, UKM Oval, 7:30 AM (10:00 Local)

Match 6: Japan vs Nepal, KTJ Oval, 7:30 AM (10:00 Local)

Match 7: Singapore vs Indonesia, STC Oval, 7:30 AM (10:00 AM Local)

Wednesday, June 25

Match 8: Myanmar vs Hong Kong, China, UKM Oval, 7:30 AM (10:00 AM Local)

Thursday, June 26

Match 9: Indonesia vs Bhutan, UKM Oval, 7:30 AM (10:00 AM Local)

Match 10: Japan vs Singapore, KTJ Oval, 7:30 AM (10:00 AM Local)

Match 11: Thailand vs Maldives, STC Oval, 7:30 AM (10:00 AM Local)

Friday, June 27

Match 12: Myanmar vs Malaysia, UKM Oval, 7:30 AM (10:00 AM Local)

Saturday, June 28

Match 13: Indonesia vs Japan, UKM Oval, 7:30 AM (10:00 AM Local)

Match 14: Singapore vs Bhutan, KTJ Oval, 7:30 AM (10:00 AM Local)

Match 15: Hong Kong, China vs Thailand, STC Oval, 7:30 AM (10:00 Local)

Sunday, June 29

Match 16: Maldives vs Myanmar, KTJ Oval, 7:30 AM (10:00 AM Local)

Match 17: Nepal vs Indonesia, STC Oval, 7:30 AM (10:00 AM Local)

Monday, June 30

Match 18: Malaysia vs Thailand, STC Oval, 7:30 AM (10:00 AM Local)

Tuesday, July 1

Match 19: Hong Kong, China vs Maldives, UKM Oval, 7:30 AM (10:00 AM Local)

Match 20: Bhutan vs Nepal, STC Oval, 7:30 AM (10:00 AM Local)

Thursday, July 3

Semifinal 1: 1st Place Group A vs 2nd Place Group B, UKM Oval, 7:30 AM (10:00 AM Local)

Semifinal 2: 1st Place Group B vs 2nd Place Group A, STC Oval, 7:30 AM (10:00 AM Local)

Saturday, July 5

Third place playoff: Loser of Semifinal 1 vs Loser of Semifinal 2, STC Oval, 7:30 AM (10:00 AM Local)

Final: TBC vs TBC, UKM Oval, 7:30 AM (10:00 AM Local)

ACC Men's U16 East Zone Cup 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

The entire ACC Men’s Under-16 East Zone Cup 2025 will be available for live streaming on the official YouTube channel of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC).

ACC Men's U16 East Zone Cup 2025: Full squads

Group A

Nepal

Bipin Prasad Sharma (c), Suryanshu Koirala (vc), Shiwanash Bajgai (wk), Parimarjan Yadav (wk), Raunak Shrivastav, Abhay Yadav, Sachin Bhatta, Sugam Bhudhathoki, Suyog Bhattrai, Sushil Rawal, Shubham Khanal, Prasiddha Jaishi, Joy Thapa and Roshan Shahi

Singapore

Riaan Naik (c), Aahan Vuthandam, Arush Kappala, Rohan Austin Arun, Pranad Eshaan Meduri, Vedansh Gupta, Shah Rudransh Premdeep, Kapish Venkatraman, Krishay Ray, Laksh Agarwal, Akash Teja Yendamuri, Yuvaan Pandey, Aarav Aggarwal and Elvin Thomas Varghese

Indonesia

Not yet announced

Bhutan

Chencho Namgyel Yoezer, Sonam Drukdra, Jigme Rangdrel, Sonam Wangchuk, Tshezang Dawa, Sangay Dorji, Ugyen Yoezer, Kinley Tshering, Ugyen Kezang Chophel, Karma Wangchuk, Tenzin Loday Jamtsho, Jigme Samdrup, Phuntsho Jigdrel Dorji and Pelden Loday

Japan

Charlie Hara-Hinze (c), Juto Ball, Taiga Hague, Eric Harrison, Gabriel Hara-Hinze, Montgomery Hara-Hinze, Kaisei Kobayashi-Doggett, Ishan Lal, Luke Mynard, Skyler Nakayama-Cook, Sam Robinson, Riku Tanaka, Hugo Tani-Kelly and Kouki Yoshida

Group B

Malaysia

Deeaz Patro (c), Ahmad Faliq Alauddin, Aizam Daniel, Azib Wajdi, Jaashwin Krishnamurthi, Mohamad Firdaus, Muhamad Nurhanif Maliki, Muhamad Shahmil, Muhammad Ahnaf Zuhdi, Muhammad Danish Adlyn, Muhammad Fathul Muin, Muhammad Nur Adam, Nagineswaran and Syakir Izzudin

Hong Kong, China

Abhimanyu Ganesan, Abuzar Ali Mohammad, Declan Church, Euan Tan, Harishankar Venkatesh, Khrish Butani, Mohammad Aftaab, Pransh Vimal Kalathiya, Preet Mangukiya, Reyansh Sharma, Rishi Butani, Seth Perera, Shrey Chanchad and Veer Mathur

Thailand

Not yet announced

Maldives

Abdulla Kayan (c), Mohamed Mihusan, Kathoom Shifaz, Mohamed Joodh, Yusuf Jaudhaan, Yoosuf Fayyal, Hassan Rizan, Nihal Mohamed, Umar Ibrahim, Mohamed Shium, Saifullah Ahmed, Mohamed Siraj, Hamdh Hussain and Mohamed Shifan

Myanmar

Not yet announced

