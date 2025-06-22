ACC Men's U16 East Zone Cup 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The ACC Men’s Under-16 East Zone Cup 2025 will be held between Sunday, June 22 and Saturday, July 5, in Malaysia. As many as 10 teams will be participating in the two-week-long 50-overs tournament, where they will be divided into two groups of five teams each.
Group A of the competition comprises defending champions Nepal, Singapore, Indonesia, Bhutan, and Japan. Group B, on the other hand, features Hong Kong (China), Thailand, Maldives, Myanmar, and hosts Malaysia.
With under-16 players from all sides in focus, the tournament prioritizes youth development and regional talent exposure, serving as a crucial platform for grooming the next generation of cricketers in Asia.
Cricket boards of Singapore and Bhutan, among others, have already announced their entire squads for the competition. Singapore named Riaan Naik as team captain. Notably, Riaan is the grandson of Prakash Naik, who was the brother of late former Indian cricketer and Wankhede pitch curator Sudhir Naik.
Nonetheless, the ACC Men's U16 East Zone Cup 2025 will comprise 24 matches, including 20 fixtures constituting the opening round of the competition. Each of the 10 participating teams will be facing their fellow Group competitors once in a round-robin format, and the top two sides from each group will qualify for the semifinals.
The entire tournament will be played across three venues, namely the YSD UKM Oval in Bangi, the Kolej Tuanku Jaafar Oval (KTJ Oval) in Kuala Lumpur and the Selangor Turf Club (STC Oval) in Kuala Lumpur.
On that note, let’s take a look at the entire schedule, squads, match timings and other live streaming and live telecast details regarding the ACC Men's U16 East Zone Cup 2025:
ACC Men's U16 East Zone Cup 2025: Full Schedule and Match Timings (All timings are in IST)
Sunday, June 22
Match 1: Nepal vs Singapore, UKM Oval, 7:30 AM (10:00 AM Local)
Match 2: Bhutan vs Japan, KTJ Oval, 7:30 AM (10:00 AM Local)
Match 3: Malaysia vs Hong Kong, China, STC Oval, 7:30 AM (10:00 AM Local)
Monday, June 23
Match 4: Thailand vs Myanmar, KTJ Oval, 7:30 AM (10:00 AM Local)
Tuesday, June 24
Match 5: Maldives vs Malaysia, UKM Oval, 7:30 AM (10:00 Local)
Match 6: Japan vs Nepal, KTJ Oval, 7:30 AM (10:00 Local)
Match 7: Singapore vs Indonesia, STC Oval, 7:30 AM (10:00 AM Local)
Wednesday, June 25
Match 8: Myanmar vs Hong Kong, China, UKM Oval, 7:30 AM (10:00 AM Local)
Thursday, June 26
Match 9: Indonesia vs Bhutan, UKM Oval, 7:30 AM (10:00 AM Local)
Match 10: Japan vs Singapore, KTJ Oval, 7:30 AM (10:00 AM Local)
Match 11: Thailand vs Maldives, STC Oval, 7:30 AM (10:00 AM Local)
Friday, June 27
Match 12: Myanmar vs Malaysia, UKM Oval, 7:30 AM (10:00 AM Local)
Saturday, June 28
Match 13: Indonesia vs Japan, UKM Oval, 7:30 AM (10:00 AM Local)
Match 14: Singapore vs Bhutan, KTJ Oval, 7:30 AM (10:00 AM Local)
Match 15: Hong Kong, China vs Thailand, STC Oval, 7:30 AM (10:00 Local)
Sunday, June 29
Match 16: Maldives vs Myanmar, KTJ Oval, 7:30 AM (10:00 AM Local)
Match 17: Nepal vs Indonesia, STC Oval, 7:30 AM (10:00 AM Local)
Monday, June 30
Match 18: Malaysia vs Thailand, STC Oval, 7:30 AM (10:00 AM Local)
Tuesday, July 1
Match 19: Hong Kong, China vs Maldives, UKM Oval, 7:30 AM (10:00 AM Local)
Match 20: Bhutan vs Nepal, STC Oval, 7:30 AM (10:00 AM Local)
Thursday, July 3
Semifinal 1: 1st Place Group A vs 2nd Place Group B, UKM Oval, 7:30 AM (10:00 AM Local)
Semifinal 2: 1st Place Group B vs 2nd Place Group A, STC Oval, 7:30 AM (10:00 AM Local)
Saturday, July 5
Third place playoff: Loser of Semifinal 1 vs Loser of Semifinal 2, STC Oval, 7:30 AM (10:00 AM Local)
Final: TBC vs TBC, UKM Oval, 7:30 AM (10:00 AM Local)
ACC Men's U16 East Zone Cup 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details
The entire ACC Men’s Under-16 East Zone Cup 2025 will be available for live streaming on the official YouTube channel of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC).
ACC Men's U16 East Zone Cup 2025: Full squads
Group A
Nepal
Bipin Prasad Sharma (c), Suryanshu Koirala (vc), Shiwanash Bajgai (wk), Parimarjan Yadav (wk), Raunak Shrivastav, Abhay Yadav, Sachin Bhatta, Sugam Bhudhathoki, Suyog Bhattrai, Sushil Rawal, Shubham Khanal, Prasiddha Jaishi, Joy Thapa and Roshan Shahi
Singapore
Riaan Naik (c), Aahan Vuthandam, Arush Kappala, Rohan Austin Arun, Pranad Eshaan Meduri, Vedansh Gupta, Shah Rudransh Premdeep, Kapish Venkatraman, Krishay Ray, Laksh Agarwal, Akash Teja Yendamuri, Yuvaan Pandey, Aarav Aggarwal and Elvin Thomas Varghese
Indonesia
Not yet announced
Bhutan
Chencho Namgyel Yoezer, Sonam Drukdra, Jigme Rangdrel, Sonam Wangchuk, Tshezang Dawa, Sangay Dorji, Ugyen Yoezer, Kinley Tshering, Ugyen Kezang Chophel, Karma Wangchuk, Tenzin Loday Jamtsho, Jigme Samdrup, Phuntsho Jigdrel Dorji and Pelden Loday
Japan
Charlie Hara-Hinze (c), Juto Ball, Taiga Hague, Eric Harrison, Gabriel Hara-Hinze, Montgomery Hara-Hinze, Kaisei Kobayashi-Doggett, Ishan Lal, Luke Mynard, Skyler Nakayama-Cook, Sam Robinson, Riku Tanaka, Hugo Tani-Kelly and Kouki Yoshida
Group B
Malaysia
Deeaz Patro (c), Ahmad Faliq Alauddin, Aizam Daniel, Azib Wajdi, Jaashwin Krishnamurthi, Mohamad Firdaus, Muhamad Nurhanif Maliki, Muhamad Shahmil, Muhammad Ahnaf Zuhdi, Muhammad Danish Adlyn, Muhammad Fathul Muin, Muhammad Nur Adam, Nagineswaran and Syakir Izzudin
Hong Kong, China
Abhimanyu Ganesan, Abuzar Ali Mohammad, Declan Church, Euan Tan, Harishankar Venkatesh, Khrish Butani, Mohammad Aftaab, Pransh Vimal Kalathiya, Preet Mangukiya, Reyansh Sharma, Rishi Butani, Seth Perera, Shrey Chanchad and Veer Mathur
Thailand
Not yet announced
Maldives
Abdulla Kayan (c), Mohamed Mihusan, Kathoom Shifaz, Mohamed Joodh, Yusuf Jaudhaan, Yoosuf Fayyal, Hassan Rizan, Nihal Mohamed, Umar Ibrahim, Mohamed Shium, Saifullah Ahmed, Mohamed Siraj, Hamdh Hussain and Mohamed Shifan
Myanmar
Not yet announced
