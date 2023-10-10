ACC Men's U19 Premier Cup 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

Asian Cricket Council is all set to host the ACC Men’s U19 Premier Cup, featuring 16 teams with Associate member nations from the Asian regions competing in the competition. The three venues that will host the event are YSD-UKM Oval, Bayuemas Oval, and Johor Cricket Academy Council.

This tournament acts as a qualification stage for the ACC U19 Asia Cup, which is going to be held in Pakistan in December 2023. Afghanistan, Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka have made it to the main event on automatic qualification. The finalists and third-place playoff winner from the ACC Men’s U19 Premier Cup will qualify for the main competition.

A total of 16 U19 teams will participate in the ACC Men’s U19 Premier Cup, divided into four groups, starting on October 12, Thursday. Group A comprises of Nepal U19, Bahrain U19, Saudi Arabia U19 and Iran U19 with Group B having UAE U19, Oman U19, Qatar U19 and China U19

Group C features teams Singapore U19, Kuwait U19, Thailand U19 and Maldives U19 with Group D having Hong Kong U19, Malaysia U19, Japan U19 and Indonesia U19

The top-ranked team from each group will make it to the semifinals on October 22 with the grand finale scheduled on October 24.

ACC Men's U19 Premier Cup 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Match 1 - October 12, Bahrain U19 vs Saudi Arabia U19, 7:00 AM

Match 2 - October 12, Nepal U19 vs Iran U19, 7:00 AM

Match 3 - October 12, Singapore U19 vs Maldives U19, 7:00 AM

Match 4 - October 13, UAE U19 vs China U19, 7:00 AM

Match 5 - October 13, Oman U19 vs Qatar U19, 7:00 AM

Match 6 - October 13, Kuwait U19 vs Thailand U19, 7:00 AM

Match 7 - October 14, Malaysia U19 vs Japan U19, 7:00 AM

Match 8 - October 14, Hong Kong U19 vs Indonesia U19, 7:00 AM

Match 9 - October 15, Nepal U19 vs Bahrain U19, 7:00 AM

Match 10 - October 15, Singapore U19 vs Kuwait U19, 7:00 AM

Match 11 - October 15, Saudi Arabia U19 vs Iran U19, 7:00 AM

Match 12 - October 16, Qatar U19 vs China U19, 7:00 AM

Match 13 - October 16, UAE U19 vs Oman U19, 7:00 AM

Match 14 - October 16, Thailand U19 vs Maldives U19, 7:00 AM

Match 15 - October 17, Japan U19 vs Indonesia U19, 7:00 AM

Match 16 - October 17, Bahrain U19 vs Iran U19, 7:00 AM

Match 17 - October 18, Oman U19 vs China U19, 7:00 AM

Match 18 - October 18, Hong Kong U19 vs Malaysia U19, 7:00 AM

Match 19 - October 18, Singapore U19 vs Thailand U19, 7:00 AM

Match 20 - October 19, Kuwait U19 vs Maldives U19, 7:00 AM

Match 21 - October 19, Nepal U19 vs Saudi Arabia U19, 7:00 AM

Match 22 - October 19, UAE U19 vs Qatar U19, 7:00 AM

Match 23 - October 20, Malaysia U19 vs Indonesia U19, 7:00 AM

Match 24 - October 20, Hong Kong U19 vs Japan U19, 7:00 AM

Semi-Final 1 - October 22, 7:00 AM

Semi-Final 2 - October 22, 7:00 AM

Third Place Playoff - October 24, 7:00 AM

Final - October 24, 7:00 AM

ACC Men's U19 Premier Cup 2023: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

There’s no official announcement yet on the live stream and telecast of 2023 ACC Men's U19 Premier Cup tournament.

ACC Men's U19 Premier Cup 2023: Full Squads

Bahrain Men U19:

Abhinav Girish (c), Muhammad Adil, Muhammad Ali, Anas Obaid, Ayan Obaid, Muhammad Basil, Faisal Rahim, Mounish Swamy, Mohammed Rehaan, Rishabh Ramesh, Sai Sarthak, Shashank Shekhar, Wazir Ahmad and Vishwaesh Gurumurthy

Japan Men U19:

Koji Hardgrave-Abe (c), Chihaya Arakawa, Shotaro Hiratsuka, Charles Hinze, Kazuma Kato-Stafford, Hugo Kelly, Daniel Panckhurst, Nihar Parmar, Aditya Phadke, Nikhil Pol, Tomo Rear, Rithvik Sivakumar, Aarav Tiwari and Kiefer Yamamoto- Lake

Kuwait Men U19:

Jude Christopher (c), Jay Maheshkumar, Rudransh Panchal, Arsh Sahil, Muhammad Aqif, Hassan Khan, Kandarp Tushar, Mohammed Arman, Gautam Mohandas, Vedant Pradeep, Het Koshorbhai, Habier Ali, Henry Thomas and Mohamed Raashiq

Nepal Men U19:

Dev Khanal (c), Aakash Tripathi, Aakash Chand, Arjun Kumal, Dipak Bohara, Subhash Bhandari, Deepak Bohara, Bishal KC, Uttam Thapa Magar, Milan Bohara, Dipak Dumre, Dipesh Kandel, Hemant Dhami and Durgesh Gupta

Oman Men U19:

Aditya Gurumukhi (c), Aryan Bisht, Narayana Satish, Mustaqeem Asif, Ashish Valappil, Rahil Habibulla, Varshieth Sai, Prathiesh HR, Arafat Islam, Giriharan K, Aditya Girish, Saumya Sampat, Adharsh Srinivasan and Wajih Abbas

Singapore Men U19:

Jeevan Santhanam (c), Shreyan Pattnaik, Aryaveer Chaudhary, Hariharan Ramani, Kabir Biren, Pranav Dhanuka, Adwitya Bhargava, Vihaan Hampihallikar, Venkatesan Thiyanesh, Harsha Bharadwaj, Aaryan Modi, Aaryan Menon, Rahil Khan and Pratham Somani

UAE Men U19:

Aayan Afzal Khan (c), Akshat Rai, Ammar Badami, Aryan Saxena, Aryansh Sharma, Dhruv Parashar, Ethan D’Souza, Hardik Pai, Harit Shetty, Harshit Seth, Maroof Merchant, Muhammad Ismail, Tanish Suri and Yayin Kiran Rai