ACC U16 Eastern Region Tournament 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

The Malaysian Cricket Association (MCA) will host the men's U16 Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Eastern region tournament starting on June 24. The tournament will see the participation of seven U16 teams from Nepal, Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Thailand, Indonesia, and the Maldives.

After being temporarily halted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the U16 pathway program was resurrected again earlier this year to strengthen the existing foundation of youth cricket in these countries. The Nepal U16 team are the defending Champions from the previously held edition in 2019 in Thailand. They beat the Malaysia U16 team in the final.

The league is split into two groups. Group A includes Nepal, Malaysia, and Thailand, while Group B comprises Singapore, Hong Kong, Indonesia, and the Maldives.

ACC U16 Eastern Region Tournament 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (all times in IST)

Monday, June 26

Singapore U16 vs Maldives U16 - 9:30 AM

Hong Kong U16 vs Indonesia U16 - 9:30 AM

Tuesday, June 27

Malaysia U16 vs Thailand U16 - 9:30 AM

Singapore U16 vs Indonesia U16 - 9:30 AM

Wednesday, June 28

Hong Kong U16 vs Maldives U16 - 9:30 AM

Nepal U16 vs Thailand U16 - 9:30 AM

Thursday, June 29

Indonesia U16 vs Nepal U16 - 9:30 AM

Friday, June 30

Nepal U16 vs Malaysia U16 - 9:30 AM

Singapore U16 vs Hong Kong U16 - 9:30 AM

Saturday, July 1

5th Play-off (3rd placed teams in both groups) - 9:30 AM

Sunday, July 2

6th/7th Playoff (Loser of 5th Play-off vs Group B 4th) - 9:30 AM

Monday, July 3

Semifinal #1 ; Semifinal #2 - 9:30 AM

Tuesday, July 4

3rd/4th Play-off ; FINAL - 9:30 AM

ACC U16 Eastern Region Tournament 2023: Live Streaming Details

Live streaming and broadcasting of the ACC U16 Eastern Region Tournament will not be available on any website or TV channel in India.

ACC U16 Eastern Region Tournament 2023: Full Squads

Thailand U16

Phanuwat Desungnoen, Ashirvad Narayan, Ratthasat Wanitchakham, Natpakhan Monotone, Suphanat Muang sai, Chanakarn Buajan, Sathawut Kanarsawa, Jetsada Yangsuay, Sutthimon Thongsom, Dauphin Fuangyotpinit, Dictaphone Chaisong,

Piyawat Nordi, Kittikawin Prommachai, Eeshan Banerjee

Singapore U16

Veer Avlani, Raheel Thakkar, Riaan Naik, Shreyan Chyau Patnaik, Roshan Ravichandran, Udbhav Yashasvi, Hariharan Ramani, Aslam Jafri, Pranav Dhanuka, Harsh Venkatram, Daksh Tyagi, Kabir Berlin, Rohan Nanduri

Hong Kong U16

Aarez Dar, Abu bakr Farooq, Arya Panjwani, Harry Hodgson, Maxi Clayton, Paarth Srivastava, Preet Mangukiya, Qasim Iqbal, Shayan Puri, Sheehan Audrey, Shiv Mathur, Veer Mathur, Will Walsh, Abhimanyu Ganeson

Nepal U16

Deep Bhujel, Ashish Luhar, Kritik Kamat, Santosh Yadav, Pratik Pokhrel, Sagar Gaire, Niraj Yadav, Pratik Bhattrai, Abishek, Tiwari, Ashok Dhami, Rohan Shah, Sachin Malla, Suryanshu Koirala, Naren Bhattacharya

Malaysia U16

TBD

Indonesia U16

TBD

Maldives U16

TBD

