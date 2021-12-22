ACC U19 Asia Cup 2021, Bangladesh U19 vs Nepal U19: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast and pitch report

The U19 Asia Cup kicks off on December 23, where eight teams will be divided into two groups of four teams each. The top two teams from each group will progress to the semi-finals, with the final set to take place on December 31.

Bangladesh U19 will play their opening game of the competition against Nepal U19 on December 23 in a Group B clash at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

The upcoming U19 Asia Cup provides a great opportunity for the teams to prepare for the showpiece event in the West Indies next year. Bangladesh are the current title holders of the U19 World Cup. Rakibul Hasan has been handed the responsibility of leading Bangladesh in the upcoming U19 Asia Cup. The U19 World Cup champions will be eager to kickstart their preparation on a winning note.

The Nepalese side, meanwhile, will be led by Dev Khanal. Nepal have got promising players on their side and will be eager to grab any opportunities that come their way. They will be hoping to put their best foot forward in their opening game of the competition against Bangladesh.

Bangladesh U19 vs Nepal U19 Match Details:

Match: Bangladesh U19 vs Nepal U19, Match 3, U19 Asia Cup 2021

Date and Time: December 23rd 2021, Thursday, 11:00 AM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Bangladesh U19 vs Nepal U19 Pitch Report

The pitch at Sharjah Cricket Stadium is a belter of a track. The batters enjoy batting on this surface as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. Fans can expect a high-scoring game at this venue.

Bangladesh U19 vs Nepal U19 Weather Forecast

The temperature in Sharjah is expected to hover between 21 and 26 degrees Celsius. We expect a full game as there is no rain predicted on Thursday.

Bangladesh U19 vs Nepal U19 Probable XIs

Bangladesh U19

Probable XI

Rakibul Hasan (c), Prantik Nawrose Nabil, Mahfijul Islam, Iftakhar Hossain Ifti, Aich Mollah, Abdulla Al Mamun, Ariful Islam, Mohammad Musfik Hasan, Ripon Mondol, Md Ashiqur Zaman, Naimur Rohman Noyon,

Nepal U19

Probable XI

Dev Khanal (c), Sher Malla, Dipesh Kandel, Vivek Yadav, Vivek Rana Magar, Gulshan Jha, Santosh Karki, Tilak Raj Bhandari, Arjun Kumal, Durgesh Gupta, Rahul Bhandari

Bangladesh U19 vs Nepal U19 Match Prediction

Bangladesh U19 start as favorites in their opening game of the competition against Nepal U19. Nepalese players have to be at their absolute best to challenge the Bangla Tigers.

Bangladesh have a good balance to their side as well as experience of playing at the highest level. They are thus expected to kickstart the competition on a winning note.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Bangladesh U19 to win this encounter.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

LIVE POLL Q. Rakibul Hasan to pick up two or more wickets? Yes No 1 votes so far