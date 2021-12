ACC U19 Asia Cup 2021: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

The U19 Asia Cup is all set for its ninth edition of the tournament. The Asian Cricket Council started the tournament way back in 1989 when India started the competition as the title winner after defeating Sri Lanka in the final.

A total of eight teams will participate in the tournament this year. India have won the title seven out of eight times so far. India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, UAE, Kuwait, Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka are the participating teams in this edition.

The ICC Cricket Academy Grounds, Sharjah Cricket Stadium and Dubai International Cricket Stadium will host the games of the competition. Team India will enter the competition as the defending champions.

ACC U19 Asia Cup 2021: Schedule and Match Timings (In IST)

Dec 23, Thursday

India U19 vs United Arab Emirates U19, 11:00 AM

Afghanistan U19 vs Pakistan U19, 11:00 AM

Sri Lanka U19 vs Kuwait U19, 11:00 AM

Dec 24, Friday

Bangladesh U19 vs Nepal U19, 11:00 AM

Dec 25, Saturday

India U19 vs Pakistan U19, 11:00 AM

Afghanistan U19 vs United Arab Emirates U19, 11:00 AM

Bangladesh U19 vs Kuwait U19, 11:00 AM

Dec 26, Sunday

Sri Lanka U19 vs Nepal U19, 11:00 AM

Dec 27, Monday

India U19 vs Afghanistan U19, 11:00 AM

Pakistan U19 vs United Arab Emirates U19, 11:00 AM

Dec 28, Tuesday

Bangladesh U19 vs Sri Lanka U19, 11:00 AM

Nepal U19 vs Kuwait U19, 11:00 AM

Dec 30, Thursday

1st Semi Final, 11:00 AM

2nd Semi Final, 11:00 AM

Dec 31, Friday

Final, 11:00 AM

ACC U19 Asia Cup 2021: Live Streaminging Details

The group stage matches & semi-finals will not be streamed. However, the summit clash of the competition will be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

ACC U19 Asia Cup 2021: Squads

India U19

Harnoor Singh Pannu, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ansh Gosai, S K Rasheed, Yash Dhull (captain), Anneshwar Gautam, Siddharth Yadav, Kaushal Tambe, Nishant Sindhu, Dinnesh Bana (wk), Aaradhya Yadav (wk), Rajangad Bawa, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Garv Sangwan, Ravi Kumar, Rishith Reddy, Manav Parakh, Amrit Raj Upadhyay, Vicky Ostwal.

Pakistan U19

Qasim Akram (captain), Abdul Faseeh, Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Ahmed Khan, Ali Asfand, Arham Nawab, Awais Ali, Faisal Akram, Haseebullah, Irfan Khan Niazi, Maaz Sadaqat, Mehran Mumtaz, Mohammad Shehzad, Rizwan Mehmood, Zeeshan Zameer

UAE U19

Alishan Sharafu (captain), Kai Smith, Dhruv Parashar, Punya Mehra, Ronak Panoly, Ali Aamer Naseer, Adithya Shetty, Soorya Sathish, Sailles Jaishankar, Vinayak Vijaya Raghavan, Aayan Khan, Aryansh Sharma, Jash Giyanani, Shival Bawa, Nilansh Keswani

Bangladesh U19

Rakibul Hasan (captain), Prantik Nawrose Nabil, Mahfijul Islam, Iftakhar Hossain Ifti, SM Meherob Hasan, Aich Mollah, Abdulla Al Mamun, Gazi Mohammad Tahjibul Islam, Ariful Islam, Md Fahim, Mohammad Musfik Hasan, Ripon Mondol, Md Ashiqur Zaman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Naimur Rohman Noyon

Nepal U19

Dev Khanal (captain), Sher Malla, Dipesh Kandel, Vivek Yadav, Vivek Rana Magar, Gulshan Jha, Santosh Karki, Adil Ansari, Tilak Raj Bhandari, Arjun Kumal, Vasir Ahmed, Durgesh Gupta, Prakash Jaisi, Arjun Saud, Rahul Bhandari

Kuwait U19

Meet Bhavsar, Abdul Sadiq, Ethan Cheran, Muhammad Ali, Jude Saldhana, Mohamad Thoufiq, Mirza Ahmed, Mohamad Mohamad, Henry Thomas, Abdullah Zaheer, Mohammad Bastaki, Muhammad Farooq, Talha Hassan, Muhammad Umer, Ahad Ali

Afghanistan U19

Suliman Safi (captain), Suliman Arabzai, Bilal Sayeedi, Allah Noor, Muhammadullah, Khyber, Ijaz Ahmad, Izharulhaq Naweed, Noor Ahmad, Ijaz Ahmadzai, Faisal Khan, Naveed Zadran, Bilal Sami, Nangeyalia Khan, Khalel Ahmad, Mohammad Ishaq, Abdul Hadi, Bilal Tarin, Shahid Hassani, Younis.

Sri Lanka U19

Dunith Wellalage (Captain), Shevon Daniel, Anjala Bandara, Pawan Pathiraja, Sadisha Rajapaksa, Sadeesh Jayawardena, Wanuja Sahan Kumara, Raveen De Silva (Vice-Captain), Ranuda Somarathne, Malsha Tharupathi, Abhishek Liyanaarachchi, Traveen Mathew, Yasiru Rodrigo, Matheesha Pathirana, Chamidu Wickramasinghe, Vinuja Ranpul, Sakuna Liyanage.

