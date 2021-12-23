ACC U19 Asia Cup, India U19 vs Pakistan U19: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast and pitch report

India U19 will lock horns with Pakistan U19 in the ACC U19 Asia Cup 2021 on December 25 at ICC Academy Ground No 2 in Dubai, UAE. With both sides coming off wins in their respective last fixtures, it promises to be a cracker of a contest.

India U19 side comprehensively defeated the United Arab Emirates U19 in their opening game of the competition. After being asked to bat first, India U19 posted 282 on the board, losing five wickets.

Opener Harnoor Singh led the charge with the bat as he scored a brilliant century. The bowlers then stepped up and backed up their batters to knock over the hosts on 128, winning the game by 154 runs. India will be hoping to carry forward the winning momentum.

The Pakistan U19 side, meanwhile, beat Afghanistan U19 in their opening game of the competition. It was a dominant win by them as the Afghan side didn’t stand any chance in the game.

After electing to bat first, the Afghan batters struggled to adapt to the conditions as Pakistan bowlers bowled brilliantly to knock them out on 52. The Pakistan batters did struggle a bit in the chase and lost six wickets but eventually got across the line in 17th over.

Pakistan will be hoping for a better performance from their batters in their upcoming fixture against their arch-rivals on Saturday.

India U19 vs Pakistan U19 Match Details:

Match: India U19 vs Pakistan U19, Group A, U19 Asia Cup 2021

Date and Time: December 25th 2021, Saturday, 11:00 AM IST

Venue: ICC Academy Ground No 2, Dubai

India U19 vs Pakistan U19 Pitch Report

The pitch at ICC Academy Ground No 2 is a balanced track. The new ball comes nicely onto the bat and the batters enjoy batting on this surface. The ball tends to hold a bit on the surface as the game progresses.

India U19 vs Pakistan U19 Weather Forecast

The temperature in Dubai is expected to hover between 22 and 27 degrees Celsius. It is likely to stay humid throughout the day.

India U19 vs Pakistan U19 Probable XIs

India U19

Harnoor Singh scored a brilliant 120 and was well-supported by Yash Dhull (63) as it laid the foundation. Rajvardhan Hangargekar’s cameo of 48 from 23 balls helped them post 282 on the board.

Hangargekar picked up three wickets and other bowlers stepped up as they knocked over the hosts on 128, winning the game by 154 runs.

Probable XI

Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Harnoor Singh, Shaikh Rasheed, Yash Dhull (c), Nishant Sindhu, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Kaushal Tambe, Ravi Kumar, Garv Sangwan, Aaradhya Yadav (wk), Vicky Ostwal

Pakistan U19

The bowlers wreaked havoc in the Afghan camp. Ahmad Khan picked up three wickets and was well-supported by Zeeshan Zameer and Awais Ali as they chipped in with two wickets each to knock over Afghanistan on 52.

Probable XI

Abdul Wahid, Maaz Sadaqat, Muhammad Shehzad, Haseebullah (wk), Qasim Akram (c), Irfan Khan, Rizwan Mehmood, Ahmad Khan, Ali Asfand, Zeeshan Zameer, Awais Ali

India U19 vs Pakistan U19 Match Prediction

With both India and Pakistan having won their respective opening games, the arch-rivals will come out all guns blazing on Saturday.

India have a good balance to their side and are expected to come out on top on Saturday.

Prediction: India U19 to win this encounter.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

