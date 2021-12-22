ACC U19 Asia Cup, India U19 vs UAE U19: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast and pitch report

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) U19 Asia Cup kicks off on December 23 in the UAE. Eight countries will participate in the competition with the teams divided into two groups of four teams each. The final of the competition will be played on December 31, 2021.

This is the ninth edition of the ACC Under-19 Asia Cup. India beat Bangladesh in the final of the last edition and will be eager to kick off the competition on a winning note.

The first match of the U19 Asia Cup 2021 sees India lock horns with the UAE in a Group A clash at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai.

Yash Dhull has been handed the responsibility of leading the Indian side in the U19 Asia Cup with SK Rasheed as his deputy. India are the most successful team in the competition’s history, having won the title seven times.

The UAE, on the other hand, haven’t had the best of times in the competition’s history. They haven’t reached the final so far and will be eager to correct that record in the upcoming edition.

The UAE will be led by Alishan Sharafu. The home conditions will favor them and they will be hoping to put their best foot forward against the defending champions in the opening game of the competition.

India U19 vs UAE U19 Match Details:

Match: India U19 vs UAE U19, Match 1, U19 Asia Cup 2021

Date and Time: December 23rd 2021, Thursday, 11:00 AM IST

Venue: ICC Academy Ground, Dubai

India U19 vs UAE U19 Pitch Report

The pitch at the ICC Academy Ground is a balanced track. The new ball comes nicely onto the bat and the batters enjoy batting on this surface. The ball tends to hold a bit on the surface as the game progresses.

India U19 vs UAE U19 Weather Forecast

Clear skies will greet the two sides on Thursday. Temperatures in Dubai are expected to hover between 21 and 26 degrees Celsius.

India U19 vs UAE U19 Probable XIs

India U19

Probable XI

Yash Dhull (c), Harnoor Singh Pannu, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ansh Gosai, S K Rasheed, Kaushal Tambe, Aaradhya Yadav, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravi Kumar, Manav Parakh, Vicky Ostwal

UAE U19

Probable XI

Alishan Sharafu (c), Kai Smith, Dhruv Parashar, Punya Mehra, Ronak Panoly, Adithya Shetty, Aayan Khan, Aryansh Sharma, Jash Giyanani, Shival Bawa, Nilansh Keswani

India U19 vs UAE U19 Match Prediction

India and the UAE kick off the U19 Asia Cup in Dubai and the opening game promises to be a cracking contest. India are the most successful team and will start as favorites. The UAE players need to be on their toes to challenge the Boys in Blue.

India look strong on paper and are expected to come out on top on Thursday.

Prediction: India U19 to win this encounter.

India U19 vs UAE U19 live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

