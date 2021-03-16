Where and when to watch Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe T20I series? 

The Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe T20I series will begin on Wednesday (March 17) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The venue recently hosted the Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe Test series, where each team won a fixture.

The Afghanistan cricket team has not played a single T20I match since March 2020. After staying away from the format for over a year, the Afghan team will cross swords with Sean Williams' Zimbabwe this week.

Here is the schedule of this 3-match series:

Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I: March 17, Abu Dhabi

Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I: March 19, Abu Dhabi

Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I: March 20, Abu Dhabi

[All the T20I matches will start at 2:00 PM Local Time (3:30 PM IST)]

FanCode to live-stream Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe T20I series in India

Here's a look at all the live-streaming and telecast details for the Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe T20I series.

Advertisement

India - FanCode (Live Streaming)

USA and Canada - Willow TV

Can Zimbabwe get back to winning ways against Afghanistan?

Afghanistan are among the top nations in T20I cricket. The team has an excellent win-loss record of 55-26 in the game's shortest format. Since they have played a lot of T20 cricket in the UAE, the Asghar Afghan-led outfit starts as the favorites to win the Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe T20I series.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe last played a T20I series in November, which was against Pakistan. The African side lost all three T20Is to the hosts in Rawalpindi. In fact, Zimbabwe have been winless in the shortest format since October 2019. Their last T20I victory came against Singapore in a tri-series, also featuring Nepal.

PICS: Afghanistan's T20I squad train ahead of the #AbuDhabiSunShineSeries that starts on Wednesday, 17th March 2021 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. #AFGvZIM pic.twitter.com/wHXCRfivS2 — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) March 15, 2021

Although Zimbabwe have struggled in the T20I format of late, fans should expect Sean Williams' men to give their rivals a run for their money in the upcoming series.

It will be interesting to see if Zimbabwe can end their winless streak ahead of the two ICC T20 World Cup events.