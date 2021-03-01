When and where to watch Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe Test series?

The Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe two-Test series will begin in Abu Dhabi this week. Sheikh Zayed Stadium will play host to both Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe Tests.

Neither of the nations are part of the ICC World Test Championship. However, they can gain ICC's attention by performing well consistently in the game's longest format.

Recent form

Afghanistan lost its previous Test against the West Indies, which was played in Lucknow. The Caribbean side invited Afghanistan to bat first, who then posted a 187-run total. In reply, West Indies took a 90-run first-innings lead by scoring 27. Amir Hamza took a five-wicket haul for Afghanistan.

Javed Ahmadi's half-century guided Afghanistan to 120 runs in the second innings. But West Indies comfortably chased down the 31-run target with nine wickets in hand.

PICS: The Afghan Atalan commenced practicing earlier today at Sheikh Zayed Stadium as they resume Test Cricket from 2nd March with a two-Test series against @ZimCricketv. #AFGvZIM pic.twitter.com/S4nLvHx5mX — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) February 25, 2021

Speaking of Zimbabwe's last Test match, the African nation suffered an innings defeat versus Bangladesh. Craig Ervine's hundred took Zimbabwe to 265 runs in the first innings at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

The home team tormented Zimbabwe in the first innings by aggregating 560 runs in 154 overs. Mushfiqur Rahim recorded a double century, while Mominul Haque scored 132.

Trailing by 295 runs, Zimbabwe lost all their wickets for just 189 in the second innings. Nayeem Hasan picked up a five-wicket haul for Bangladesh.

Advertisement

Fancode to live stream Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe Test series in India

The Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe series will end on March 14

The Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe Test series is expected to be closely contested. Here's a look at the schedule for the two-Test series.

Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe 1st Test: March 2-6, Abu Dhabi

Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe 2nd Test: March 10-14, Abu Dhabi

[Both the Test matches will start at 10:00 AM Local Time (11:30 AM IST)]

Here are the telecast and live streaming details for the two Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe Test matches.

Afghanistan: RTA

India: FanCode (Live Streaming)

UAE: eCricLife

Pakistan: Geo Super/ PTV

UK/Europe: Free Sports

Rest of the World: Rabbithole YouTube Channel