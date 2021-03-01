Sheikh Zayed Stadium Abu Dhabi pitch report and weather conditions

Afghanistan and Zimbabwe will kick off their Test series on Tuesday (March 2) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The tour comprises two Tests and three T20Is. Abu Dhabi will host all five games.

Both Afghanistan and Zimbabwe are in the lower half of the ICC Test Rankings. While Afghanistan has won two out of its four Tests so far, Zimbabwe has not recorded a victory in the game's longest format since November 2018.

Zimbabwe has never played a Test against Afghanistan. The tour also marks the first time the Afghan cricket team will play a Test in the United Arab Emirates. Previously, Afghanistan played its home Test matches in India.

Young wicket-keeper batsman @munirkakar_27 Kakar made a great start to his UAE tour and looked in great touch already as he scored a terrific unbeaten 125 against Zimbabwe XI in practice three-day match in Abu Dhabi.#AFGvZIM pic.twitter.com/PfdobhaL5y — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) February 27, 2021

The conditions in the UAE are a bit different compared to India. The Gulf nation's pitches are a bit drier, resulting in more success for the batsmen and the spin bowlers.

Batting in the fourth innings is a challenge at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. The highest successful run chase in a Test match on this ground is 45/3.

Pakistani top-order batsman Azhar Ali has scored 1,086 runs in 22 Test innings at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. He has three centuries and eight fifties at the venue. Meanwhile, Yasir Shah has scalped 46 wickets in seven Tests in Abu Dhabi.

Ahmad Shah Pakteen will officiate in Afghanistan's upcoming two-Test Series against @ZimCricketv in UAE. Pakteen will be the first @ICC-appointed Afghan umpire to officiate in a Test match.#AFGvZIM pic.twitter.com/j5uLSBbh8I — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) February 25, 2021

Captains winning the toss will look to bat first. The batsmen have scored big in the early phases of the Tests in Abu Dhabi. As the match progresses, the spinners will come into play, and surviving on the wicket will become a difficult task for batsmen.

In the previous Test at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Pakistan lost all their wickets for only 156 runs while chasing a 280-run target set by New Zealand.

Sheikh Zayed Stadium Abu Dhabi weather conditions

4 out of 13 Tests at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium did not produce a winner

The sun will shine bright during the two Tests between Afghanistan and Zimbabwe. No rain interruptions are expected during the two-Test series. Temperatures will stay around 30 degrees Celsius as the two teams will play under clear skies.

The first Test between Afghanistan and Zimbabwe is scheduled to take place from March 2-6. The final Test of the series will begin on March 10.