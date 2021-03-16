Sheikh Zayed Stadium T20I records

Afghanistan will return to T20I cricket after more than a year at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium this week. The Asghar Afghan-led squad will lock horns with Zimbabwe, a team that has struggled in the game's shortest format of late.

Zimbabwe have not won a T20I match since October 2019, while the African nation has recorded only one T20I win over Afghanistan in the last six years. Afghanistan and Zimbabwe have clashed in the UAE four times, with the Afghan team emerging victorious on all occasions.

With the Sheikh Zayed Stadium set to host the upcoming three T20I games between the two countries, here's a look at some important stats you need to know from the previous T20Is played here.

Stadium name: Sheikh Zayed Stadium

City: Abu Dhabi

T20I Matches played: 44

Matches won by teams batting first: 20

Matches won by teams batting second: 24

Matches tied: 0

Highest individual score: 117* - Shaiman Anwar (UAE) vs PNG, 2017

Advertisement

Best bowling figures: 4/13 - Craig Young (IRE) vs Nigeria, 2019

Highest team score: 225/7 - Ireland vs Afghanistan, 2013

Lowest team score: 66/9 - Nigeria vs Ireland, 2019

Highest successful run chase: 166/6 - Hong Kong vs Afghanistan, 2015

Average run rate: 7.00

Average 1st innings score: 139

Afghanistan are on a 4-match winning streak at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium

Afghanistan have played seven T20I matches at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium

Afghanistan have a fantastic record in T20I matches in Abu Dhabi. The Afghan side has won five out of the seven games, with four back-to-back wins in their last four outings.

Zimbabwe have never faced Afghanistan in a T20I match at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium before. It will be exciting to see how the Sean Williams-led team performs in the upcoming three games.