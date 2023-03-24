AFG vs PAK Head-to-Head stats and records you need to know before Afghanistan vs Pakistan 2023 T20I series

A new chapter in the Afghanistan vs Pakistan rivalry will commence in Sharjah on Friday, March 24, as the two nations get ready to clash in a three-match T20I series. Sharjah will play host to all the games in this series over the next few days.

The Afghanistan vs Pakistan rivalry has entertained fans with some thrilling matches in recent times. The two teams met in the Asia Cup 2022's Super Fours round at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, where Pakistan defeated Afghanistan by one wicket.

Pakistan will be keen to continue their dominance over Afghanistan. Before the series starts, here's a look at their T20I head-to-head record.

Afghanistan vs Pakistan head-to-head record in T20Is

Pakistan lead the head-to-head record in T20Is against Afghanistan by 3-0. The two teams have met in three times thus far, with the Men in Green not allowing their rivals a single victory.

Interestingly, all three matches between Pakistan and Afghanistan have been played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), with Sharjah Cricket Stadium hosting two of them. Pakistan have won all the matches against Afghanistan while batting second.

Matches Played - 3

Matches won by Pakistan - 3

Matches won by Afghanistan - 0

Matches with No Result - 0

AFG vs PAK head-to-head record in Sharjah

UAE's Sharjah Cricket Stadium will play host to the entire T20I series between Afghanistan and Pakistan. The Men in Green lead the head-to-head record in T20Is against Afghanistan on this ground by 2-0.

Back in 2013, Pakistan beat Afghanistan by six wickets at this stadium, whereas last year, Babar Azam and Co. beat Afghanistan by one wicket in a nail-biting thriller.

A majority of the players who played in that Asia Cup match will also feature in the upcoming series.

Matches Played - 2

Matches won by Pakistan - 2

Matches won by Afghanistan - 0

Matches with No Result - 0

Last 3 Afghanistan vs Pakistan T20I matches

As mentioned above, Pakistan have won all their T20I battles against the Afghanistan cricket team.

The Men in Green have never allowed Afghanistan's batters to score more than 150 runs in an innings, and have chased the target successfully.

The upcoming series will mark the first-ever bilateral T20I series in the Afghanistan vs Pakistan rivalry. Ahead of the first T20I, here's a look at their previous matches:

PAK (131/9) beat AFG (129/6) by 1 wicket, Sep 7, 2022. PAK (148/5) beat AFG (147/6) by 5 wickets, Oct 29, 2021. PAK (138/4) beat AFG (137/8) by 6 wickets, Dec 8, 2013.

Poll : 0 votes