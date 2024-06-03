AFG vs UGA Dream11 prediction: 3 differentials you can pick for today’s 2024 T20 World Cup match – June 4, 2024

Afghanistan (AFG) will lock horns with Uganda (UGA) in the fifth match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 on Monday, June 3 (Tuesday, June 4 IST). The Providence Stadium in Guyana will be the host venue.

In March 2024, Afghanistan secured a 2-1 victory against Ireland in their latest three-game T20I series. Meanwhile, Uganda participated in the African Games 2024, topping the Group A standings but falling short of reaching the final.

The upcoming match in Guyana marks the first meeting between the two teams, and both sides aim to deliver strong performances.

On that note, here are the three differential picks you can opt for in the upcoming AFG vs UGA Dream11 match.

#3 Hazratullah Zazai (AFG) - 7.0 credits

Hazratullah Zazai in action (Credits: X / T20WorldCup)

Hazratullah Zazai opens for Afghanistan with Rahmanullah Gurbaz. He has the ability to score quick runs in the powerplay and provide a strong start for his side.

Zazai was the second-highest run-getter in his most recent domestic T20 league, scoring 310 runs in eight matches at an average of 44.28 with one century and two fifties. He will be keen to continue his form in the upcoming AFG vs UGA Dream11 match.

#2 Roger Mukasa (UGA) - 8.0 credits

Roger Mukasa of Uganda (Credits: X / CricketUganda)

Roger Mukasa has been in excellent form in the T20s, scoring 348 runs in the last 10 T20 matches at an impressive average of 38.66. He has smashed 1186 runs in 55 T20 international matches at a strike rate of 121.51.

Considering his recent form, Roger can prove to be an important differential pick for your AFG vs UGA Dream11 teams.

#1 Alpesh Ramjani (UGA) - 7.5 credits

Alpesh Ramjani of Uganda (Credits: X / AlpeshRamjani)

Alpesh Ramjani of Uganda is a slow left-arm orthodox spinner. He has been in good form, chipping in with eight wickets in the last six T20s. He has also performed effectively in the last 10 T20Is, picking up 17 wickets at a remarkable economy of 3.8 and strike rate of 11.41.

Thus, Alpesh will be a great choice for your AFG vs UGA Dream11 teams.

