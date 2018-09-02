Afghanistan squad for the 2018 Asia Cup announced

Afghanistan announces squad for Asia Cup 2018

Afghanistan has announced a strong squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2018 tournament starting from 15th September. The team has three uncapped players including Sayed Sherzad, Munir Ahmed and Momand Wafdar.

Wafdar has represented Afghanistan in their debut Test match against India in June while Sherzad has represented Afghanistan in three T20Is. Munir Ahmed is yet to make a debut for Afghanistan.

Afghanistan has made rapid strides in international cricket. They defeated West Indies twice in the 2018 World Cup qualifiers earlier this year. This team has shown some strong character and can spring a surprise every now and then. They have Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in their group in the Asia Cup 2018 tournament.

The team will be captained by Asghar Afghan, who has done well for Afghanistan as a captain. Mohammad Shahzad, Javed Ahmadi, Ihsanullah Jamat, Rahmat Shah, Shahidi, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib would be the batsmen in the team.

This team has two top quality spinners in the form of Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman who can create problems for the opposition batsmen with their spin bowling. Nabi would be the third spinner in the team.

Afghanistan pace bowling department has Sharafudin, Sayed Ahmed Sherzad and Wafadar who can bowl with speed and trouble the opposition batsmen. The top two teams from each group will qualify for Super 4’s round. With conditions in UAE suitable for spinners, Afghanistan has a great chance of reaching the next round.

They are used to playing in spin-friendly conditions and would love to provide entertainment with their never say die attitude. It is going to be a massive challenge for them and they will look to prove their mettle against top quality sides like Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and if they qualify for next round, Pakistan, India.

Afghanistan squad for Asia Cup 2018: Mohammad Shahzad, Ihsanulluah Jamat, Javed Ahmadi, Rahmat Shah, Asghar Stanikzai, Hasmat Shahidi, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Najibullah Zadran, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Aftab Alam, Samiullah Shenwari, Munir Ahmed, Sayed Ahmed Sherzad, Ashraf, Momand Wafadar.