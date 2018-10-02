Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Afghanistan at Asia Cup - The King of Upsets

Nilanjan Sen
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
71   //    02 Oct 2018, 12:28 IST
MCC v Afghanistan

If there is one team that deserves the title of "King of Upsets" at present, it would be Afghanistan. In the 2018 Asia Cup, they created history by reaching the Asia Cup Super Four Stage. It was not that they somehow managed to scrape through, they did it in style defeating Sri Lanka & Bangladesh.

Afghanistan first appeared in the 2014 edition of the Asia Cup. Though they lost 3 of their 4 matches. They caused one of the biggest upsets of the tournament when they defeated Bangladesh, a test playing nation in the group stage. Afghanistan at that time was a non-test playing nation. This win ensured that Afghanistan did not finish at the bottom of the table, a big achievement for a country playing in a tournament where all other teams apart from them had test-playing nation status.

Their second appearance in the Asia Cup was in the 2018 edition. They began the tournament in style, defeating Sri Lanka by a margin of 91 runs. If people had any doubt that this win was a lucky one or by fluke, their doubts would be removed in the second match. In the next match, Afghanistan defeated Bangladesh by a margin of 136 runs. They qualified for the Super Four Stage defeating two of the so-called stronger teams. A feat many thought was impossible.

Though they could not win any matches in the Super Four Stage, they put up one strong show after another. Both, their matches against Bangladesh & Pakistan went down the wire. The results of both the matches were decided in the last over. In the third match against India, they managed to do what no other team did in the 2018 edition of the Asia Cup - getting points off India when they managed to tie the match. The tournament may have been won by India, but the Afghanistan team definitely won everyone's hearts.

Let us take a look at some of the facts and figures of the Afghanistan Cricket Team in the Asia Cup:

• Mohammed Shahzad with 268 runs is the highest run-getter for Afghanistan in the Asia Cup.

• Mohammed Shahzad’s 124 against India in the 2018 Asia Cup is Afghanistan’s highest individual score in the Asia Cup.

• Hashmatullah Shahidi has scored the highest number of half-centuries for Afghanistan in the Asia Cup – 3.

• Rashid Khan with 10 wickets was the leading wicket-taker in the Asia Cup 2018.

• Mohammad Nabi’s 3/44 from 9.4 overs at an economy of 4.55 against Bangladesh in the 2014 Asia Cup is the best bowling performance by an Afghanistan player.

• Afghanistan’s 257/6 against Pakistan in the 2018 Asia Cup is their highest batting total in the tournament. 

Afghanistan definitely has the talent, it's just a matter of time and experience that they take their cricket to the next level. We might just have witnessed the birth of another cricketing power in Asia.


Topics you might be interested in:
Asia Cup 2018 Afghanistan Cricket
Nilanjan Sen
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Asia Cup: 5 Unnoticed things from the India-Afghanistan...
RELATED STORY
Dhoni's 200th match as ODI Captain, the best match of the...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup Team Update: Afghanistan
RELATED STORY
Afghanistan- the most entertaining team of Asia Cup 2018 
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup, 2018: Team India's experimental playing XI...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: 3 changes India should make against...
RELATED STORY
Afghanistan look to salvage pride in their last Asia Cup...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: 4 Star Performers for Afghanistan
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup, 2018: 3 reasons why this is the best chance for...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018, Super 4s: 3 Afghanistan players who can...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Asia Cup 2018
Match 1 | Sat, 15 Sep
BAN 261/10 (49.3 ov)
SL 124/10 (35.2 ov)
Bangladesh win by 137 runs
BAN VS SL live score
Match 2 | Sun, 16 Sep
HK 116/10 (37.1 ov)
PAK 120/2 (23.4 ov)
Pakistan win by 8 wickets
HK VS PAK live score
Match 3 | Mon, 17 Sep
AFG 249/10 (50.0 ov)
SL 158/10 (41.2 ov)
Afghanistan win by 91 runs
AFG VS SL live score
Match 4 | Tue, 18 Sep
IND 285/7 (50.0 ov)
HK 259/8 (50.0 ov)
India win by 26 runs
IND VS HK live score
Match 5 | Wed, 19 Sep
PAK 162/10 (43.1 ov)
IND 164/2 (29.0 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
PAK VS IND live score
Match 6 | Thu, 20 Sep
AFG 255/7 (50.0 ov)
BAN 119/10 (42.1 ov)
Afghanistan win by 136 runs
AFG VS BAN live score
Super Four Match 1 | Fri, 21 Sep
BAN 173/10 (49.1 ov)
IND 174/3 (36.2 ov)
India win by 7 wickets
BAN VS IND live score
Super Four Match 2 | Fri, 21 Sep
AFG 257/6 (50.0 ov)
PAK 258/7 (49.3 ov)
Pakistan win by 3 wickets
AFG VS PAK live score
Super Four Match 3 | Sun, 23 Sep
PAK 237/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 238/1 (39.3 ov)
India win by 9 wickets
PAK VS IND live score
Super Four Match 4 | Sun, 23 Sep
BAN 249/7 (50.0 ov)
AFG 246/7 (50.0 ov)
Bangladesh win by 3 runs
BAN VS AFG live score
Super Four Match 5 | Tue, 25 Sep
AFG 252/8 (50.0 ov)
IND 252/10 (49.5 ov)
Match Tied
AFG VS IND live score
Super Four Match 6 | Wed, 26 Sep
BAN 239/10 (48.5 ov)
PAK 202/9 (50.0 ov)
Bangladesh win by 37 runs
BAN VS PAK live score
Final | Fri, 28 Sep
BAN 222/10 (48.3 ov)
IND 223/7 (50.0 ov)
India win by 3 wickets
BAN VS IND live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Asia Cup 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v Australia Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v England Twenty20 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us