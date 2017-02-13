Afghanistan Cricket's CEO would like his side to play their first Test against India at Eden Gardens

Afghanistan have been performing exceptionally well on the international stage recently.

Mohammad Shahzad is the captain of the side

What’s the story?

As Afghanistan are close to achieving the status of a Test playing nation, Afghanistan Cricket’s CEO Shafiqullah Stanikzai opened up his side’s success and spoke about which team he would like to see Afghanistan make their Test debut against.

“We’ve been the most consistent associate team in recent times. Our record in first-class cricket is outstanding. We have lost only one out of our 19 matches in the Intercontinental Cup,” said Stanikzai to Indian Express.

“India has been so supportive of our growth as a cricket nation. I think I can say this on behalf of all Afghans that facing India at the Eden Gardens will be the perfect way for us to start life as a Test nation,” he continued.

In case you didn’t know...

Since last year, Afghanistan and Ireland have been knocking on the doors of the ICC in order to grant them full Test status. The international cricket body have been looking to expand the number of Test playing nations, and with Afghanistan’s recent success over the past few years, they could be the ones to achieve the status as soon as possible.

The heart of the matter

Afghanistan have shown a lot of promise on the international stage over the past two years or so, and have produced some world-class cricketers as well. They have inflicted defeats upon the likes of Zimbabwe and world champions West Indies in the World T20 last year and carried that form on to the ICC Intercontinental Cup where they won 18 out of their 19 matches.

What’s next?

Afghanistan will take on Zimbabwe in a 5 match ODI series which begins on February 16th at Harare after which they will take on Ireland in a long series which consists of three T20 internationals and 5 ODIs. Victories in these two series could help their cause in achieving the status of a Test playing nation soon.

Sportskeeda’s take

With 10 teams currently having the status of a Test playing nation, it would be great to see Afghanistan enter the fray as well. Under the captaincy of Mohammad Shahzad, they have transformed into an extremely impressive side, and would surely go a long way if granted the status of a Test playing nation. In terms of the venue of their first Test match, Eden Gardens would serve as the perfect venue as it is arguably one of the most prestigious and historic grounds in India.