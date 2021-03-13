Afghanistan penalized for deliberately conceding a boundary to keep tail-ender on strike in the 2nd Test against Zimbabwe

Afghanistan were penalized for deliberately conceding a boundary in the 2nd Test against Zimbabwe. To keep a Zimbabwe tail-ender on strike, an Afghan fielder collected the ball from outside the boundary even though the ball had stopped just a few inches before the ropes.

The incident took place in the 91st over of Zimbabwe's first innings. Sayed Shirzad, who bowled that over, didn't let Sikandar Raza score any runs off the first five balls. The sixth ball of the over was a yorker which Raza managed to steer towards the vacant cover region.

The fielder who chased the ball intentionally conceded a four to keep Blessing Muzarabani on strike for the next over.

The umpires, after having a chat about this incident, decided to award five runs to Zimbabwe. Moreover, they allowed Sikandar Raza to keep the strike in the next over.

Rashid Khan helps Afghanistan take charge of the 2nd Test

Rashid Khan traps Tarisai Musakanda in front, Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe, 2nd Test, Abu Dhabi, 3rd day, March 12, 2021

Batting first in this game, Afghanistan declared their innings at 545/4. In reply, Zimbabwe struggled to get anywhere near that total in their first innings. Leg-spinner Rashid Khan spun his web around the Zimbabwe batsmen to put his team on the front foot.

His four-wicket haul helped Afghanistan bowl the opposition out for just 287 runs. With 85 runs, Sikandar Raza was the leading run-scorer for his team. Amir Hamza and Sayed Shirzad picked up three and two wickets respectively.

Since they had a lead of more than 200 runs, Afghanistan had the choice to enforce a follow-on and decided to go ahead with it.

Zimbabwe openers played out the rest of the day in a cautious manner. In 13 overs, Prince Masvaure and Kevin Kasuza added 24 runs and ensured they did not lose a wicket.

However, Zimbabwe have got an uphill task ahead. They still trail Afghanistan's first innings score by 234 runs and will have to put up a great effort to get anywhere close to challenging Afghanistan.