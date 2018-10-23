×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Afghanistan Premier League 2018 Best XI

Debjyoti Bhakta
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
104   //    23 Oct 2018, 01:27 IST

Image result for balkh legends

The Afghanistan Premier League 2018 was scheduled between 5-21 October 2018. It was a tournament involving five teams from Afghanistan.

The five teams were Balkh Legends, Kabul Zwanan, Kandahar Knights, Nangarhar Leopards and Paktia Panthers. The tournament was organised at Sharjah, United Arab Emirates.

Legends defeated the Zwanan by 4 wickets in the finals and won the inaugural edition of the tournament.

Let us have a look at the best XI of the tournament.

#1 Chris Gayle (Balkh Legends)


Image result for balkh legends

Chris Gayle is one of the most destructive batsmen from Jamaica. He is the third highest run-getter of the tournament. He reached the landmark of 12000 T20 runs in the final of the tournament. He is the first person to achieve that feat.

His highest score was 80 against the Zwanan on 14 October. He ended his domestic List-A career on 6 October 2018.

Stats

Matches- 7, Runs- 315, HS- 80, Average- 45, Strike Rate- 172.13.

#2 Mohammad Shahzad (Paktia Panthers) (WK)


En

Mohammad Shehzad is the accomplished wicket-keeper hailing from Nangarhar, Afghanistan. He ended up being the highest run-getter of the tournament. His best score in the tournament was 78* against the Leopards on 14 October. He was the first batsman in the tournament to score 300+ runs.

Stats

Matches- 9, Runs- 344, HS- 78*, Average- 43, Strike Rate- 174.61, Dismissals-6.

#3 Hazratullah Zazai (Kabul Zwanan)


Image result for hazratullah zazai kabul

Hazratullah Zazai is an emerging batsman from Afghanistan. He is the only centurion of the tournament. He scored 124 against the Leopards on 9 October. He smashed six sixes off Abdullah Mazari in the 4th over and scored the joint fastest half-century against the Legends on 14 October. However, his efforts went in vain as the Legends won the match by 21 runs. He is the second highest run-getter of the tournament.

Stats

Matches- 10, Runs- 322, HS- 124, Average- 32.2, Strike Rate- 193.97.


1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Afghanistan Premier League 2018 Kabul Zwanan Balkh Legends Chris Gayle Rashid Khan Afghanistan Premier League 2018 Schedule Afghanistan Premier League 2018 Points Table Afghanistan Premier League Fantasy Tips
Debjyoti Bhakta
ANALYST
Afghanistan Premier League 2018 - Statistical highlights...
RELATED STORY
Afghanistan Premier League Fantasy Tips: Best XI to pick...
RELATED STORY
Afghanistan Premier League Fantasy Tips: Best XI to pick...
RELATED STORY
APL 2018 Final, Balkh Legends vs Kabul Zwanan: Preview,...
RELATED STORY
APL 2018 Match 14, Balkh Legends vs Kabul Zwanan:...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as 20-year-old star scores 37 in 1 over...
RELATED STORY
Afghanistan Premier League Fantasy Tips: Best XI to pick...
RELATED STORY
Afghanistan Premier League Fantasy Tips: Best XI to pick...
RELATED STORY
Afghanistan Premier League Fantasy Tips: Best XI to pick...
RELATED STORY
Afghanistan Premier League Fantasy Tips: Best XI to pick...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us