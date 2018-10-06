Afghanistan Premier League: Highlights, Schedule, Squads & Broadcast Details

The inaugural edition of Afghanistan Premier League started with a run fest. Kabul Zwanan chased down the 219 run target set by Paktia Panthers to open their account in the tournament. Here, we have a look at some major points, schedule, squads and broadcasters details.

Afghanistan have had a memorable journey in international cricket, and after having a successful decade in international cricket, they have their own T20 franchise league.

Along with Afghanistan's key players like Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Murder Ur Raman and Mohammad Shehzad, several foreign players are also taking part in the league. Chris Gayle, Brandon McCullum, Andrew Russel, Ben Cutting, Shahid Afridi and many more T20 stars are participating in the league.

A total of five teams are there in the league, with each team playing each other a couple of times in the group stage.

Here are the five teams/franchises in APL :

Kandahar Knights, Paktia Panthers, Balkh Legends, Kabul Zwanan, Nangarhar Leopards

APL Schedule:

All the matches will be played at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in UAE.

Squads of APL :

Balkh Legends

Chris Gayle(Icon Player), Colin Munro, Mohammad Nabi(C), Ravi Bopara, Aftab Alam, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Irfan, Ben Laughlin, Kamran Akmal, Qais Ahmad, Usman Ghani, Ikram Ali Khil, Ryan ten Doeschate

Kabul Zwanan

Rashid Khan (Icon Player & C), Laurie Evans, Javed Ahmadi, Farid Malik, Colin Ingram, Luke Ronchi, Hazrat Zazai, Sohail Tanvir, Wayne Parnell, Shahidullah Kamal, Muslim Musa, Laurie Evans, Afsar Zazai, Mohammad Asghar Hotak

Kandahar Knights

Brendon McCullum (Icon Player), Sam Billings, Karim Janat, Najib Zadran, Paul Sterling, Wahab Riaz, Asghar Stanikzai(C), Tymal Mills, Iftikhar Ahmad, Hamza Hotak, Karim Sadiq, Sayed Shirzad, Mohammad Naveed

Nangarhar Leopards

Andre Russell (Icon Player), Mushfiqur Rahim, Najib Tarakai, Shafiqullah Shafaq, Ben Cutting(C), Tamim Iqbal, Mujeeb Zadran, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mohammad Hafeez, Rahmat Shah, Naveen ul Haq, Zahir Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane

Paktia Panthers

Shahid Afridi (Icon Player), Faheem Ashraf, Samiullah Shinwari, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Cameron Delrport, Thisara Perera, Mohammad Shahzad, Chris Jordan, Luke Wright, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Faheem Ashraf, Zia ur Rahman Akbar, Calum McLeod

Broadcast Details:

Afghanistan Premier League live telecast country-wise:

Afghanistan (Ariana Television Network), India (DSport), Pakistan (Ten Sports & GEO TV), New Zealand (Sky), Bangladesh (Gazi TV), USA (Willow), Canada (Asian Television Network), Caribbean (Flow), North Africa & Middle East (OSN Cricket)