Afghanistan Premier League: Top 5 overseas cricketers

Afghanistan's monumental progress in world cricket has been praised by all Test-playing nations and has been used as a source of inspiration by the lower-ranked teams. Keeping true to their nature of showcasing their enormous talent in big tournaments, the Afghan men proved their mettle once again in the recently concluded Asia Cup 2018.

Franchise-based T20 leagues have been used both as a source of revenue and a platform to nurture young talents by various cricket boards like BCCI and PCB. Afghanistan is the newest member in that agglomeration to have a T20 league of their own. The Afghanistan Premier League, which saw its first ball being bowled on 5th October, will be contested between five teams and will feature some renowned overseas cricketers.

Let us have a look at the top 5 overseas cricketers playing in the Afghanistan Premier League.

#5 Sandeep Lamichhane

Lamichhane is currently one of the most exciting teenage leg-spin sensations of the world

Sandeep Lamichhane was not a household name for Indian cricket fanatics before this year's Indian Premier League, and had it not been for his impressive stint with Delhi Daredevils, his talent would not have been exposed to the amount of people it has been. But the Nepalese leggie only needed one chance to justify his selection and hasn't looked back since.

With many pundits saying that the current cricketing generation belongs to the leg-spinners, Lamichhane can be one of them to etch his name in history. The potential of the 18-year-old is known to all, and a good performance in APL might add to his increasing popularity. He will be playing for Nangarhar Leopards, the side that also features 17-year-old Afghan off-spin sensation Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

