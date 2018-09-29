Afghanistan- the most entertaining team of Asia Cup 2018

Pavan Suresh

Afghanistan Cricket team surprised everyone in Asia Cup 2018

Under the captaincy of Asghar Afghan, Afghanistan Cricket team won the hearts of every cricket fan with their performance in Asia Cup 2018 played at Dubai and Abu Dhabi. They were placed in Group B with Asian Giants Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

In their opening match against Sri Lanka on 17th September, Afghanistan captain won the toss and decided to bat first. The entire top-order contributed led by Rahmat Shah's 72 and cameos by all-rounders Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, helped Afghanistan post 249 in 50 overs.

While defending the target of 250, the spin trio of Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mohammad Nabi, and Rashid Khan took 2 wickets each cleaning up Sri Lanka for just 158 runs in 41.2 overs knocking them out of the tournament. With this huge win, Afghanistan qualified for the Super Four stage.

Afghanistan continued their impressive performance in the second group match against Bangladesh on 20th September at Abu Dhabi. Afghanistan batted first again and their batsmen ensured it was the right call again by scoring 255/7 in 50 overs. Shahidi was the top scorer with 58 but it was Rashid's quickfire 57 and Naib 42 helped them post to a decent total.

Again their bowlers did a brilliant job with Mujeeb, Naib and Rashid picking 2 wickets, Mohammad Nabi, Aftab Alam and Rahmat Shah picking 1 wicket each. Afghanistan bowled out Bangladesh for 119 in 42.1 overs helping them to register a thumping 136-run win.

In their first Super Four match against Pakistan side played on 21st September at Abu Dhabi , Shahidi 97 not out and captain Asghar's 67 helped Afghanistan post a decent total of 257/6 in 50 overs.

Defending the total of 258 runs, their star spinners Mujeeb Ur Rahman took 2 wickets while Rashid Khan was pick of bowlers with 3 wickets. Afghanistan dropped catches and lack of experience playing at a big stage cost them the match as they ended up losing it by 3 wickets as Shoaib Malik scored 10 runs in the final over.

In their second Super Four match also, Afghanistan again choked under pressure against Bangladesh played on 23rd September at Abu Dhabi. A good batting display by Bangladesh batsmen with contributions from Mahmudullah 74, Imrul Kayes 72 not out, Liton Das 41, Rahim 33 helped them to post 249/7 in 50 overs. This time Bangladesh batsmen played Rashid and Mujeeb well.

While chasing 250 runs, Mohammad Shahzad scored 53, Shahidi again contributed with 71, Ashgar 39, Nabi 38. Afghanistan needed 8 runs to win in the last over; they could only score only 4 runs and lost the match by 3 runs.

Afghanistan showed great fighting spirit against India in their final Super Four match played at Dubai on 25th September. Asghar won the toss and decided to bat first. Shahzad's brilliant 124, Nabi's quick-fire 64 helped Afghanistan post 252/8 in 50 overs. While defending the target of 253, Indian openers KL Rahul and Ambati Rayudu put on 110 runs stand. This time Mujeeb bowled well but could not pick up wickets.

Nabi delivered with the ball as well, with 2 wickets for 40 runs. With 7 runs required off the last over of the game, Rashid gave away just 6 runs helping them to tie the match against an Indian team which rested 5 key players.

Rashid was the pick of bowlers in the Asia Cup 2018 with 10 wickets from 5 matches at an economy of 3.72 runs per over. Mujeeb also impressed with 7 wickets from 5 matches, while bowling in the first 10 overs and troubling with his variations.

Shahzad made 268 runs from 5 matches while Shahidi impressed with his style of batting scoring 263 runs from 5 matches with an average of 65.75. With the World Cup 2019 coming up, Afghanistan could be a major threat to any team. With their bowling, they can trouble any line-up if their batsmen post decent totals.

Afghanistan defeated Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and topped the group. Despite their narrow losses in Super Four Stage, they competed and with more experience, they can trouble top teams in future.