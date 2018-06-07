Afghanistan vs Bangladesh, 3rd T20I: Match preview, head-to-head, what to expect, weather report

Previewing the clash between Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

Afghanistan face Bangladesh in the third and last encounter of the series

A confident Afghanistan team will be up against the struggling Bangladeshis in the third and final match of the T20I series.

This series has been about the rise and rise of the Afghanistan Cricket Team in the international circuit. With two wins from two matches, Afghanistan have shown all of us what a right character, attitude and approach can bring to an international team. Afghanistan's troika, Mujeeb, Rashid, and Nabi, have been the nucleus of the team. The trio has picked 12 of the 18 wickets that have fallen in the previous two games to dismantle the Bangladeshi batting line-up. Hence, once again, Afghanistan will look to annihilate the Bangladeshis in the final match of the series, thereby effecting a whitewash.

On the other hand, poor batting has let down Bangladesh on both of the previous occasions. The Bangladeshi batting line-up has just not been able to amass those all-important runs in the crucial overs of the match which has cost them the series.

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Match Details:

Match Date: 07 June 2018, Thursday

Match Format: T20

Match Timing: 20:00 IST, 14:30 AM GMT

Match Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Dehradun, India

Expected Crowd Turnout: A total crowd turnout of 22,300 is expected for the final game of the series.

Weather

The temperature will hover around 32 degrees with humidity levels as high as 63%. Rain is expected to stay away.

Pitch report

The tracks thus far have been a spinner's paradise. They have been on the softer and slower side. Hence, spinners are expected to dominate yet again.

Head-to-head

Afghanistan 2 - 1 Bangladesh.

So far, Afghanistan and Bangladesh have played only three T20Is between them. Afghanistan have the better record, winning two out of three matches.

Afghanistan Squad:

Afghanistan will be looking forward to effecting a whitewash over Bangladesh

Mohammad Shahzad(WK), Usman Ghani, Samiullah Shenwari, Asghar Stanikzai(C), Mohammad Nabi, Shafiqullah Shafiq, Najibullah Zadran, Rashid Khan, Karim Janat, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Shapoor Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Aftab Alam, Najeeb Tarakai, Darwish Rasooli, and Hazratullah Zazai.

Bangladesh Squad:

Bangladesh would be looking forward to ending the series on a winning note

Liton Das, Tamim Iqbal, Sabbir Rahman, Mushfiqur Rahim(WK), Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan(C), Soumya Sarkar, Mosaddek Hossain, Abu Hider Rony, Nazmul Islam, Rubel Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Abu Jayed, Abul Hasan, and Ariful Haque.