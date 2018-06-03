Afghanistan vs Bangladesh T20I’s: 5 players to look forward to

The 3-match T20I series between Afghanistan and Bangladesh starts tonight and will be played in Dehradun, India.

Most of the cricket viewing public were completely captivated by the Indian Premier League (IPL) in the past two months or so. The tournament which brings together the best talents from across the globe proved to be an entertaining, fun and enjoyable experience.

Now it’s time for international cricket to take center stage. India will take part in the historic first test match of Afghanistan. It has been an exhilarating past twelve months for the Afghanistan side. Their elevation to test status is a huge achievement for their country’s growth as a cricket team.

Afghanistan also made it to the ICC World Cup 2019 by beating West Indies in the world cup qualifiers tournament finals. They are heading into this series against Bangladesh high on confidence.

In their adopted home ground at Dehradun, Bangladesh will be tested for sure. They can ‘not take this series for granted, although they also come into this T20I series after their heroics in the Niddahas trophy where they were denied the trophy courtesy of Dinesh Karthik’s brilliance.

Two exciting teams will face off in a three-match T20I series starting June 3rd, 2018. Here’s looking at 5 players to look forward to:

Shakib Al Hasan

The Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan is among the finest all-rounders going around in all forms of the game currently, especially in T20’s. Lots will ride on his skill and experience when his team takes on Afghanistan.

He rotates his bowlers skillfully and was able to contribute well personally in Bangladesh’s successful Niddahas trophy campaign. With their main weapon Muztafizur Rahman out of the tournament due to injury, the onus on finding the right combination and managing his resources wisely will be the key.

Another challenge would be for him not to get too complacent considering this short series is played against a team ranked below them. Shakib Al Hasan will have some valuable information to share about Afghanistan’s biggest star Rashid Khan as they shared the dressing room for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the IPL.

More than 1000 runs in 63 T20I’s along with 75 wickets at a fantastic economy rate of 6.98 exemplifies his strength and importance as a T20 player. Bangladesh will surely hope he performs well in this series.