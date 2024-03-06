Afghanistan vs Ireland, 1st ODI: Probable XI, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

The ODI series between Afghanistan and Ireland will kick off on March 7, 2024. The opening game of the three-match series will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Afghanistan and Ireland faced each other in a one-off Test in Abu Dhabi before heading to Sharjah for the limited-overs series. It was a historic win for the Irish side as they grabbed their first-ever win in the longest format.

Afghanistan got bundled out on 155 in their first innings before knocking over Ireland on 263. With a deficit of 108, the Afghan batters tried hard but got dismissed on 218 to set a target of 111 for Ireland.

Irish skipper Andrew Balbirnie played a well-composed knock of 58* and he was well-supported by Lorcan Tucker (27*) from the other end as they both took their side across the line with six wickets in hand. With this, Ireland grabbed their first Test win.

Ireland will be high in confidence after winning the only Test. They will look to carry forward the winning momentum in the limited-overs series, starting on Thursday. Afghanistan, meanwhile, will be hoping to bounce back quickly and start the white-ball leg on a winning note.

Afghanistan vs Ireland Match Details:

Match: Afghanistan vs Ireland, 1st ODI, Afghanistan vs Ireland in UAE, 2024

Date and Time: March 7, 2024, 5 pm IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Afghanistan vs Ireland Head-to-Head

Afghanistan and Ireland have faced each other 30 times in ODI cricket. Afghanistan have won 16 of those whereas Ireland have emerged victorious on 13 occasions, with one finishing in no result.

Total matches played: 30

Afghanistan won: 16

Ireland won: 13

NR: 1

Afghanistan vs Ireland Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium offers early assistance to the new-ball bowlers. It settles as the game progresses and the batters can hit through the line after getting set in the middle. The bowlers generally have a hard time to content runs while bowling at this venue.

Afghanistan vs Ireland Weather Forecast

Clear skies will greet both sides on Thursday. The temperature in Sharjah on matchday is expected to hover between 18 to 25 degrees Celsius.

Afghanistan vs Ireland Probable XIs

Afghanistan

Probable XI

Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Gulbadin Naib, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Noor Ahmad, Fareed Ahmad Malik

Ireland

Probable XI

Paul Stirling (c), Andrew Balbirnie, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Andy McBrine, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Graham Hume, Craig Young, Barry McCarthy

Afghanistan vs Ireland Match Prediction

Ireland displayed a solid all-round effort to emerge victorious in the only Test. They will be high in confidence and will look to emulate the same performance in the shorter formats. Afghanistan, on the other hand, will be looking to get back to winning ways on Thursday.

Ireland have a good balance to their side and expect them to come out on top.

Prediction: Ireland to win this contest.

Afghanistan vs Ireland Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App

Poll : Paul Stirling to score a fifty? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion