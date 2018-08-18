Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Afghanistan vs Ireland, First T20I : Preview and Playing XI

Preet Amrit Singh
ANALYST
Preview
138   //    18 Aug 2018, 12:09 IST

<p>
Afghanistan Cricket Team

Afghanistan will kick-start their tour of Ireland with a three-match T20 international series. The opening game will be played on Monday, 20 August at the Bready Cricket Club in Bready, Northern Ireland. Both teams have played 10 T20I matches against each other in the past with seven of those being won by the Afghans.

The previous occasion these two countries met in the shortest format was in March 2017 at Greater Noida. Afghanistan, after being asked to bat first, racked up a mammoth 233/8 and then bowled Ireland out for 205 to win the match by 28 runs.


E
Afghanistan vs Ireland Series 2018 Schedule

Afghanistan

Afghanistan will go into this match as the more confident side due to their impressive show in this format. The Afghans have won 12 of their last 15 matches. While In their most recent T20I series, Afghanistan routed Bangladesh 3-0 at Dehradun, India in June 2018.

Batting: Mohammad Shahzad is the team's leading run-getter in T20Is with 1906 runs which includes a century and 12 fifties. While Samiullah Shenwari topped the runs charts in the last T20I series against Bangladesh with 118 runs in three matches. Both of them along with skipper Asghar Stanikzai forms decent batting unit.

All Rounder: Mohammad Nabi is a vital cog in this side due to his all-round skills. He is not only among the leading run-getters for Afghanistan in this format but also the leading wicket-taker with 65 wickets.

Bowling: The visitors will bank on Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman to deliver the goods with the ball. Rashid is currently the world no. 1 bowler in T20 cricket and has 57 wickets to his name in 33 matches. While Mujeeb showed his bowling skills during IPL and both are likely to cause problems for the Irish batsmen on this tour.

Expected Playing XI: Asghar Stanikzai (C), Samiullah Shenwari, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Najibullah Zadran, Shafiqullah Shafiq, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Aftab Alam, Mohammad Shahzad and Usman Ghani.


Enter
Ireland Cricket Team

Ireland

On the flip side, Irish men have been in a poor run of form in the game's shortest format, winning just three of their last thirteen matches. They are currently lying at the bottom of T20I rankings at the 17th spot behind Hong Kong and Oman. While they also don't have a good record to show at this venue; losing all three T20I's here and will begin the series as clear underdogs. In their previous assignment, Ireland were thrashed 0-2 against India at Dublin, in June 2018.

Batting: Paul Stirling is the leading run-getter in the 20-overs format with 1152 runs and the onus will be on him to take the team off to a brisk start. Similarly, James Shannon, who scored a half century for the side in the first T20I against India is expected to continue his momentum against the Blue Tigers. Both these men along with experienced William Porterfield, who has 1038 T20I runs will be key against the Afghans.

All Rounder: Kevin O'Brien has scored the most runs for Ireland at this ground in this format and he is the danger man in the middle order. The allrounder who is Ireland's highest wicket-taker in the T20I format with 58 wickets will also be a big threat with the ball.

Bowling: Pace bowler Peter Chase was impressive against India with five wickets in two matches and him together with Boyd Rankin will be the hosts' best bets for picking up the early breakthroughs.

Expected Playing XI: Gary Wilson (C), Kevin O'Brien, Simi Singh, George Dockrell, Boyd Rankin, Peter Chase, Joshua Little/Andy McBrine, Paul Stirling, James Shannon, William Porterfield and Andrew Balbirnie.

Topics you might be interested in:
Ireland vs Afghanistan, 2018 Ireland Cricket Afghanistan Cricket Mohammad Nabi Rashid Khan
Preet Amrit Singh
ANALYST
Afghanistan and Ireland: New entrants with two different...
RELATED STORY
Afghanistan to play their second Test in February 2019
RELATED STORY
5 best ODI spells by Associate country bowlers
RELATED STORY
Top 5 individual ODI scores by associate batsmen
RELATED STORY
5 biggest margins of victory in ODI cricket
RELATED STORY
Listing the cricketers with highest scores in T20Is by...
RELATED STORY
Ireland vs India, 1st T20I: Preview, head-to-head,...
RELATED STORY
India vs Afghanistan: Five Afghani players to watch out...
RELATED STORY
Ireland vs India 2018: India's predicted XI for first T20I
RELATED STORY
Ireland vs India, T20I series 2018 - Statistical preview
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
1st T20I | Mon, 20 Aug, 03:00 PM
Ireland
Afghanistan
IRE VS AFG preview
2nd T20I | Wed, 22 Aug, 03:00 PM
Ireland
Afghanistan
IRE VS AFG preview
3rd T20I | Fri, 24 Aug, 03:00 PM
Ireland
Afghanistan
IRE VS AFG preview
1st ODI | Mon, 27 Aug, 09:45 AM
Ireland
Afghanistan
IRE VS AFG preview
2nd ODI | Wed, 29 Aug, 09:45 AM
Ireland
Afghanistan
IRE VS AFG preview
3rd ODI | Fri, 31 Aug, 09:45 AM
Ireland
Afghanistan
IRE VS AFG preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Twenty20 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Quadrangular A Team Series in India 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us