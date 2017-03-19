Ireland vs Afghanistan 2017: 3rd ODI, 5 Talking Points

Ireland registered their first win in the series courtesy Paul Stirling and Andy Balbirnie's handy performance.

by rohit sankar Top 5 / Top 10 19 Mar 2017, 21:49 IST

Stirling was at his destructive best

A sensational 99 from Paul Stirling coupled with Andrew Balbirnie's fleet-footed batting against Rashid Khan helped Ireland to their first victory over Afghanistan in this series in the third ODI at Greater Noida.

Earlier, Peter Chase and Tim Murtagh choked the run flow early in Afghanistan's innings courtesy some movement off the surface and swing in the air. Rashid Khan and Gulbadin Naib rescued them with half-centuries before Shafiqullah Shafiq slammed a half-century in 28 balls to guide Afghanistan to 264.

Stirling once again sizzled for Ireland but was dismissed on 99. The difference between the two sides today, though, was Balbirnie who hit an unbeaten 85, not letting Rashid set into a rhythm. He took Ireland home in the penultimate over of the game.

Brief Scores: Afghanistan 264/8 in 50 overs (Rashid Khan 56, Gulbadin Naib 51, Murtagh 2/49) lost to Ireland 265/4 in 48.3 overs (Stirling 99, Balbirnie 85)

Here are the talking points from the third ODI of the five-match series from Greater Noida.

#5 Peter Chase makes amends with excellent opening spell

In the second ODI, Chase was smashed for three consecutive sixes by Stanikzai as he appeared too predictable with his back of the length slower balls. He was taken to the cleaners in a 10-over spell that leaked 92 runs.

Confidence damaged and reputation affected, Chase returned to the same ground to deliver a cracking opening spell. The ball was moving around and he pitched it up to generate natural outswing that resulted in the wicket of Noor Ali, who edged to the cover fielder.

The bigger scalp arrived soon after as Mohammad Shahzad, the architect of many Afghanistan wins, found Chase's outswing too hot to handle, edging to first slip. Afghanistan were reduced to 20/2 and Chase found redemption.