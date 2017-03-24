Afghanistan vs Ireland 2017: 5th ODI, 5 Talking Points

Rahmat Shah and Shemiullah Shenwari put on an unbeaten 133 run stand to help Afghanistan win the deciding ODI.

by rohit sankar Top 5 / Top 10 24 Mar 2017, 17:59 IST

Stirling notched up his fourth half-century of the series and won the Man of the Series award

Rashid Khan's miserly spell and Rahmat Shah's spectacular century took Afghanistan to a comfortable seven-wicket victory and 3-2 series win at Greater Noida. Opting to bat first, Ireland were helped by Paul Stirling, the Man of the Series, and Ed Joyce to a fine start.

Once Rashid dismissed Joyce, the momentum was disrupted and Ireland just about managed their way to 229. The leggie bagged four as Afghanistan had a fairly easy target to chase down, or so it seemed.

Stuart Thompson and Tim Murtagh put on an exhibition whilst opening the bowling and Ireland seemed to have clawed their way back into the game before Rahmat Shah's second ODI hundred and Shamiullah Shenwari's handy half-century took Afghanistan to their target.

Brief Scores: Ireland 229/10 in 48.1 overs (Stirling 51, Joyce 42, Rashid Khan 4/29) lost to Afghanistan 231/3 in 48.4 overs (Rahmat Shah 108, Shenwari 62)

Here are the talking points from the final game at Noida.

#5 Stirling makes fourth fifty of series

Paul Stirling has been in sizzling form for the Irish ever since setting foot in India. The swashbuckling opener and all-rounder smashed his fourth half-century of the five-match ODI series in the decider at Noida.

Dropped early in his innings by Rashid at first slip off Dawlat Zadran, Stirling unleashed his typically aggressive hoicks and cuts thereafter. He and Ed Joyce put on 69 for the opening wicket before Rashid dismissed the latter.

Stirling remained unperturbed and smacked Mohammad Nabi for a four and a six off the very next over. Once Shenwari was introduced into the attack, the right-hander deposited him over mid-wicket and raced to a half-century. However, he was undone by Gulbadin Naib in the next over for 51.