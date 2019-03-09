×
Afghanistan vs Ireland 5th ODI: Match Details, Key Players and Predicted XI

Rishabh Singh Rawat
ANALYST
Feature
943   //    09 Mar 2019, 19:17 IST


The ODI series is wonderfully poised with everything to play for in the final game
The ODI series is wonderfully poised with everything to play for in the final game

The stage is set for the fifth and final ODI between Afghanistan and Ireland which will be played at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Dehradun. After a gripping and wearying series, we will witness if Afghanistan seals the series or the Irish can satisfy themselves with a 2-2 draw. Fans could be in for another epic encounter between two dark horses of the cricketing world.

Afghanistan made a sensational comeback in their previous outing against Ireland. After losing the third ODI by four wickets, the Afghans landed a counter punch in the penultimate game of the series to register a mammoth 109-run victory against the same opponent. Md. Nabi and Rashid Khan were pivotal to Afghanistan’s success in this crunch game.

The ace duo stitched a crucial 86-run stand down the order to take their team to a respectable total. They also took three wickets between them in the second innings to take Afghanistan over the line and 2-1 up in this ODI series.

Ireland, on the other hand, has been struggling against Afghanistan since the beginning of this tour. Having lost the T20I series, the Irish team seemed battered and bruised for the forthcoming ODI series. The visitors scripted a famous 4-wicket win in the third ODI against the Afghans.

However, their performance in the previous match proved once again that they are indeed not good enough in the international circuit especially their batting lineup. They have to bat out of their skin in the final ODI if they want to draw this ODI series level at 2-2.


GAME DETAILS

Date: Sunday, March 10, 2019

Time: 01:00 PM IST

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Dehradun

League: Ireland tour of India

Live Telecast: DSPORT

Online Streaming: Rabbitholebd Sports YouTube Channel to live stream BPL matches in India


Venue Stats

Avg 1st Innings score: 222

Avg 2nd Innings score: 179

Highest Total: 260/6 (49 Ov) by IRE vs AFG

Lowest Total: 114/10 (35.3 Ov) by IRE vs AFG

Highest Chased: 260/6 (49 Ov) by IRE vs AFG

Lowest Defended: 250/7 (48.3 Ov) by AFG vs IRE

 

Head To Head (last 5 ODIs)

Ireland won: 01

Afghanistan won: 04

 

Recent Form

Afghanistan- W, L, NR, W

Ireland- L, W, NR, L

 

TEAM NEWS

 

Afghanistan

  • Mohammad Shahzad was rested in the last game, he might feature in this crunch game.

Ireland

  • Ireland can make few changes in the starting lineup to strengthen their batting lineup.

Squads

 

Afghanistan

Zahir Khan, Karim Janat, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Hazratullah Zazai, Samiullah Shenwari, Shafiqullah Shafiq, Asghar Afghan(c), Najibullah Zadran, Rashid Khan, Usman Ghani, Najeeb Tarakai, Mohammad Nabi, Fareed Malik, Sayed Shirzad, Ziaur Rahman

Ireland

Andy McBrine, Andrew Balbirnie, Boyd Rankin, James Shannon, George Dockrell, Paul Stirling(c), Joshua Little, Simi Singh, Stuart Poynter, Peter Chase, Shane Getkate, Kevin O Brien, Harry Tector, Stuart Thompson, Lorcan Tucker

 

KEY PLAYERS

 

Ireland

  • William Porterfield (c)
  • Kevin O Brien
  • Paul Stirling

Afghanistan

  • Hashmatullah Shahidi
  • Hazratullah Zazai
  • Rashid Khan

 

Probable Playing XI

Ireland: Simi Singh, George Dockrell, Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie, Andy McBrine, Boyd Rankin, Kevin O’ Brien, Stuart Poynter, William Porterfield, Tim Murtagh, James Cameron-Dow.

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Noor Ali Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Asghar Afghan, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Ali Khil, Rashid Khan, Gulbadin Naib, Aftab Alam, Mujeeb Ur Rahman (Doubt: M Shahzad)

