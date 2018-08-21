Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Afghanistan vs Ireland, Second T20I: Preview and Playing XI

Preet Amrit Singh
ANALYST
Preview
102   //    21 Aug 2018, 22:06 IST

Enter
Afghanistan Cricket Team

Afghanistan defeated Ireland by 16 runs in the rain-curtailed first T20 international to take a 1-0 lead in the three-game series. The hosts will now look to bounce back and level the series when they face the Afghans in the second T20I at the Bready Cricket Club in Bready, Northern Ireland on Wednesday, August 22.

Afghanistan have now won eight out of their eleven T20 internationals against Ireland, including the last six straight.

Afghanistan

Afghanistan will go into this match as the more confident side after their impressive win in the opening fixture. The Afghans have won 13 of their last 16 matches. Which clearly describes their form in the shortest format.

Batting: Hazratullah scored a sparkling 74 runs off 33 balls in the first game and the team will want him to carry that form into this match. While Asghar too looked in good touch as he weighed in with a handy contribution of 31.

Mohammad Shahzad scored 29 runs from 22 balls and he will be expected to play a big knock on Wednesday. The performance of these three will once again be crucial for Blue Tigers.

Bowling: Rashid Khan have been the best bowlers for the visitors in this format with 66 and 58 wickets respectively. He claimed a three-wicket haul in the first match. While Mujeeb ur Rahman had a good outing last time around picking 2/14. Both these bowlers along with Mohammad Nabi are likely to fox the Irish batsmen once again.

Expected Playing XI: Asghar Afghan (C), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Samiullah Shenwari, Usman Ghani, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Aftab Alam, Fareed Ahmad, Mohammad Shahzad and Hazratullah Zazai.


Enter
Ireland Cricket Team

Ireland

Ireland on the flipside have not been able to secure a win in their last four T20Is and they are clearly struggling in this format of the game. Having lost the first of the three matches, there is going to be a lot of pressure on the hosts who now must ensure a win here to keep the series alive.

Batting: Ireland's batting is going to depend mainly on the likes of Paul Stirling, William Porterfield, Kevin O'Brien and skipper Gary Wilson. Wilson top-scored for Ireland with 34 runs in the opening game while Kevin O'Brien has scored the most T20I runs at this ground after Scotland's Matthew Cross.

Kevin and Porterfield failed to make an impact in the first T20 which might be a matter of concern for the Irish dugout and they will need these two to fire in next fixture.

Bowling: Tyrone Kane and Joshua Little both took two wickets each the other day. Joshua was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 4-0-20-2 and he will be backed by his team to strike early. While Kane was quite expensive giving 50 runs in his spell of four overs which he must rectify in the second match. Except them, Peter Chase and Simi Singh picked one wicket each and the team will need them to continue it in the upcoming game.

Expected Playing XI: Gary Wilson (C), Kevin O'Brien, Andrew Balbirnie, Simi Singh, George Dockrell, Tyrone Kane, Joshua Little, Peter Chase, Paul Stirling, Stuart Thompson and William Porterfield.

Topics you might be interested in:
Ireland vs Afghanistan, 2018 Ireland Cricket Afghanistan Cricket Rashid Khan Mujeeb ur Rahman
Preet Amrit Singh
ANALYST
Afghanistan vs Ireland, First T20I : Preview and Playing XI
RELATED STORY
5 key players for Afghanistan in Afghanistan tour of...
RELATED STORY
Afghanistan to play their second Test in February 2019
RELATED STORY
Afghanistan and Ireland: New entrants with two different...
RELATED STORY
5 best ODI spells by Associate country bowlers
RELATED STORY
Top 5 individual ODI scores by associate batsmen
RELATED STORY
5 biggest margins of victory in ODI cricket
RELATED STORY
Listing the cricketers with highest scores in T20Is by...
RELATED STORY
How Afghanistan can get better at Test cricket
RELATED STORY
Ireland vs India, 1st T20I: Preview, head-to-head,...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
1st T20I | Yesterday
AFG 160/7 (18.0 ov)
IRE 144/9 (18.0 ov)
Afghanistan win by 16 runs
AFG VS IRE live score
2nd T20I | Tomorrow, 03:00 PM
Ireland
Afghanistan
IRE VS AFG preview
3rd T20I | Fri, 24 Aug, 03:00 PM
Ireland
Afghanistan
IRE VS AFG preview
1st ODI | Mon, 27 Aug, 09:45 AM
Ireland
Afghanistan
IRE VS AFG preview
2nd ODI | Wed, 29 Aug, 09:45 AM
Ireland
Afghanistan
IRE VS AFG preview
3rd ODI | Fri, 31 Aug, 09:45 AM
Ireland
Afghanistan
IRE VS AFG preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Quadrangular A Team Series in India 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us