Afghanistan vs Ireland T20I Series 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

The Afghanistan and Ireland tour of UAE will conclude with a three-match T20I series, which starts on Friday, March 15. All three matches will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Ireland won the Only Test of the series by six wickets. Afghanistan bounced back with a 2-0 win in the ODI series. Afghanistan won the third match of the series by 117 runs after posting a total of 236 runs for the loss of nine wickets in 50 overs. Ireland were bundled out for just 119 runs in 35 overs.

Ireland last played a T20I series against Zimbabwe in December last year. They won the three-match series by a 2-1 margin. In the third match, Ireland defeated Zimbabwe by six wickets after chasing down the target of 141 runs in 18.4 overs.

Afghanistan took on Sri Lanka in their last T20I series in February. They lost the three-match series by a 2-1 margin. Afghanistan won the third match of the series by three runs after posting a total of 209 runs for the loss of five wickets in 20 overs.

Afghanistan are ranked 10th in ICC Men’s T20I team rankings with 218 rating points. Ireland are in 12th position with 194 rating points.

Afghanistan vs Ireland Head to Head in T20I

Afghanistan and Ireland have played a total of 23 T20I matches so far. Afghanistan have won 16 matches, while Ireland have been victorious on seven occasions. Ireland have won only a single bilateral T20I series against Afghanistan.

Matches Played: 23

Afghanistan Won: 16

Ireland Won: 7

Afghanistan vs Ireland T20I Series 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Friday, March 15

Match 1 - Afghanistan vs Ireland, 9:30 PM

Sunday, March 17

Match 2 - Afghanistan vs Ireland, 9:30 PM

Monday, March 18

Match 3 - Afghanistan vs Ireland, 9:30 PM

Afghanistan vs Ireland T20I Series 2024: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

Afghanistan vs Ireland T20I Series 2024: Full Squads

Afghanistan

Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Riaz Hassan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Nangeyalia Kharote, Naveed Zadran, Shahidullah Kamal, Zia ur Rehman, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), AM Ghazanfar, Bilal Sami, Fareed Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Noor Ahmad, Qais Ahmad

Ireland

Andy Balbirnie, Harry Tector, Paul Stirling, Ross Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Neil Rock (wk), Barry McCarthy, Benjamin White, Craig Young, Graham Hume, Joshua Little, Mark Adair

