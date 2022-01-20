Afghanistan vs Netherlands 1st ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

Afghanistan and the Netherlands are set to feature in a three-match ODI series, starting on January 21. The West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha will host all the matches of the series.

Both sides will look to get underway with a win. The ODI series will be part of the ICC Cricket World Super League and thirty points are up for grabs for both sides.

Hashmatullah Shahidi has been handed the responsibility of leading the Afghan side after Mohammad Nabi ruled himself out to give younger players an opportunity. The squad consists of several uncapped cricketers, who will be eager to grab any opportunity that comes their way.

However, the likes of Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Najibullah Zadran will continue to play a vital role in the side.

Meanwhile, the Dutch team will be led by Pieter Seelaar. After a disappointing outing in the T20 World Cup, they toured South Africa for a limited-overs series, but it was postponed due to COVID-19.

This series will provide a good opportunity for them to create a mark in the ODI format. They have got some exciting players on their side and it will be a cracker of a series.

Afghanistan vs Netherlands Match Details

Match: Afghanistan vs Netherlands, 1st ODI.

Date and Time: January 21st 2022, Friday, 12:30 PM IST.

Venue: West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha.

Afghanistan vs Netherlands Pitch Report

The pitch at West End Park International Cricket Stadium is a balanced track. The new ball comes nicely onto the bat and the batters can hit through the line. The surface is expected to get slower as the game progresses, assisting spinners from both sides.

Afghanistan vs Netherlands Weather Forecast

The temperature in Doha is expected to hover between 12 to 17 degrees Celsius. Cloud cover will be present throughout the day.

Afghanistan vs Netherlands Probable XIs

Afghanistan

Hashmatullah Shahidi will be leading the Afghan side. He will be eager to lead by example and kick off his captaincy stint with a win.

Probable XI

Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Usman Ghani, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Gulbadin Naib, Najibullah Zadran, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Azmatullah Omarzai, Yamin Ahmadzai, Fareed Ahmad Malik.

Netherlands

Pieter Seelaar will lead the Dutch side in this series. He has plenty of experience and will look forward to performing well against a good opposition.

Probable XI

Bas de Leede, Musa Ahmed, Asad Zulfiqar, Colin Ackermann, Fred Klaassen, Pieter Seelaar (c), Clayton Floyd, Scott Edwards (wk), Aryan Dutt, Vivian Kingma, Brandon Glover.

Afghanistan vs Netherlands Match Prediction

The ODI series between the two sides will be part of the ICC Cricket World Super League. Both sides will be eager to get an early lead in the competition as thirty crucial points are up for grabs.

The Afghans have a good balance to their side and expect them to beat the Dutch on Friday.

Prediction: Afghanistan to win this encounter.

Afghanistan vs Netherlands live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: FanCode.

