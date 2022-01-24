Afghanistan vs Netherlands 3rd ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

Please Schedule this article for 5 PM on 24-01-2022

The third and final game of the ODI series between Afghanistan and Netherlands will be played on Tuesday, January 25th. West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha will host this contest.

The Afghan side have already sealed the series and the Netherlands will be looking for a consolation win.

It was a complete performance from the Afghan side in the second game of the series. Skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi won the toss and opted to bat first.

On the back of a fantastic century from Rahmanullah Gurbaz, they posted 237 on the board, losing six wickets. He was well-supported by Shahidi who scored 54. The Dutch bowlers bounced back in the later stages of the innings to restrict them to a total below 250.

The Dutch batters tried hard and Scott Edwards at the top of the order scored 86 but he ultimately lacked support from the other end. They kept losing wickets at regular intervals and eventually were cleaned up on 189, losing the game by 48 runs.

The Afghan bowlers bowled brilliantly, with Mujeeb-ur-Rahman picking up four wickets as they sealed the series with one game to go. The Netherlands have to be on their toes to finish the series on a high and avoid a whitewash.

Afghanistan vs Netherlands Match Details

Match: Afghanistan vs Netherlands, 3rd ODI, Afghanistan vs Netherlands ODI series.

Date and Time: January 25th 2022, Tuesday, 12:30 PM IST.

Venue: West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha.

Afghanistan vs Netherlands Pitch Report

The pitch at West End Park International Cricket Stadium is a balanced track. The new ball comes nicely onto the bat and the batters can hit through the line. The surface is expected to get slower as the game progresses, assisting spinners from both sides.

Afghanistan vs Netherlands Weather Forecast

Clear skies will greet both sides on Tuesday. The temperature in Doha is expected to hover between 17 and 23 degrees Celsius.

Afghanistan vs Netherlands Probable XIs

Afghanistan

Rahmanullah Gurbaz scored a brilliant ton and was well-supported by Hashmatullah Shahidi (54) as they posted 237 on the board in the second ODI. Mujeeb-ur-Rahman picked up four wickets and Fareed Ahmad Malik chipped in with two scalps as they defended the total successfully.

Probable XI

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Usman Ghani, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Yamin Ahmadzai.

Netherlands

Fred Klaassen and Philippe Boissevain picked up two wickets apiece as they restricted the Afghan side to 237. Scott Edwards, opening the batting, scored 86 but the other batters failed to contribute as they were cleaned up on 189, falling short by 48 runs.

Probable XI

Scott Edwards (wk), Musa Ahmed, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Pieter Seelaar (c), Ryan Klein, Boris Gorlee, Saqib Zulfiqar, Philippe Boissevain, Fred Klaassen, Vivian Kingma.

Afghanistan vs Netherlands Match Prediction

The Afghan side have been brilliant in the series so far, having won both games. They have bagged the series with a game to go. The Netherlands have to be at their absolute best in the final game of the series to avoid a whitewash.

Afghanistan have the winning momentum with them and we expect them to carry it forward and whitewash the Netherlands on Tuesday.

Prediction: Afghanistan to win this encounter.

Afghanistan vs Netherlands live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A.

Also Read Article Continues below

Live Streaming: FanCode.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra

LIVE POLL Q. Rashid Khan to pick two or more wickets? Yes No 0 votes so far