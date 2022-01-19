Afghanistan vs Netherlands ODI Series 2022: Full schedule, squads, match timings, telecast and live streaming details

Afghanistan and the Netherlands will play a three-match ODI series at West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha, starting on Friday, January 21.

With the emergence of T20 cricket, the two sides haven't clashed against each other in ODI format since 2012.

Hashmatullah Shahidi will lead the 19-man strong Afghanistan squad. Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Gulbadin Naib will play key roles for the Afghans. Experienced all-rounder Pieter Seelaar will lead the Dutch squad.

Head-to-head record: Afghanistan vs the Netherlands in ODIs

The rivalry dates back to 2012 in this format. The two sides have met on six occasions, with Afghanistan winning four times while the Netherlands were successful in two games.

The last time these two sides met was on March 31, 2012, when Afghanistan won by five wickets

Afghanistan vs Netherlands ODI Series 2022: Match schedule & timings (All times in IST)

1st ODI: January 21

Venue: West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha, 12:30 PM

2nd ODI: January 23

Venue: West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha, 12:30 PM

3rd ODI: January 25

Venue: West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha, 12:30 PM

Afghanistan vs Netherlands ODI Series 2022 Telecast & live streaming details

Fans can catch live action on the Fancode website and app in India.

Afghanistan vs Netherlands ODI Series 2022 Squads

Afghanistan

Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Farid Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Gulbadin Naib, Ikram Alikhail, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Najibullah Zadran, Qais Ahmad, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rahmat Shah, Rashid Khan, Riaz Hassan, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Shahidullah Kamal, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Usman Ghani, Yamin Ahmadzai

Netherlands

Pieter Seelaar (c), Colin Ackermann, Max O’Dowd, Scott Edwards, Brandon Glover, Fred Klaassen, Ryan Klein, Boris Gorlee, Clayton Floyd, Saqib Zulfiqar, Asad Zulfiqar, Bas de Leede, Vivian Kingma, Aryan Dutt, Phillipe Boissevain

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee