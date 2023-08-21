Afghanistan vs Pakistan, 1st ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

Afghanistan and Pakistan are all set to square off against each other in the first game of the three-match ODI series. The Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium in Hambantota will be hosting this clash on Tuesday, August 22.

Pakistan, led by Babar Azam, have a balanced squad for the series. Their skipper is in brilliant form, having also scored a hundred for the Colombo Strikers in the Lanka Premier League 2023. A lot will depend on how Babar performs, both as a batter and skipper.

Pakistan also recalled Saud Shakeel and Faheem Ashraf into the ODI setup. Shakeel has been stupendous for Pakistan in Test cricket and it's time for him to show that he is equally good in white-ball cricket. The focus will also been on the likes of Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf.

Afghanistan, captained by Hashmatullah Shahidi, also have a strong squad. Ibrahim Zadran has shown consistency in the 50-over format. He will open the batting with Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who will be expected to take the team off to a flying start in the powerplay.

Their middle order, consisting of Shahidi, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran and Mohammad Nabi, is pretty experienced. Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman are likely to be the first-choice spinners for the Afghans. Fazalhaq Farooqi is also expected to play a vital role, especially with the new ball.

Afghanistan vs Pakistan Match Details, 1st ODI

Date and Time: August 23, 2023, 3:00 pm IST

Venue: Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota

Afghanistan vs Pakistan Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue in Hambantota has generally been low and slow. Run-making may not be all that easy. Teams should opt to field first after winning the toss.

Afghanistan vs Pakistan Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain for the time being in Hambantota. Temperatures will be around 30 degrees Celsius.

Afghanistan vs Pakistan Probable XIs

Afghanistan

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi ©, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Noor Ahmad/Wafadar Momand

Pakistan

Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam ©, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Rizwan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah

Afghanistan vs Pakistan Match Prediction

Pakistan will go into the upcoming match as the favorites, although not by a big margin. Afghanistan have the team to give their Asian rivals a scare, but may end up falling short eventually.

Prediction: Pakistan to win the match.

Afghanistan vs Pakistan Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

