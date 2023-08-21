Afghanistan vs Pakistan 2023 Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

The Afghanistan vs Pakistan ODI series will start tomorrow in Sri Lanka. It is a three-match series, which will help both nations finalise their combinations for Asia Cup and ICC ODI World Cup.

Afghanistan and Pakistan have had some close encounters in the recent past. While Afghanistan have not defeated Pakistan at a multi-nation tournament, they won a three-match T20I series against the Men in Green earlier this year.

Hashmatullah Shahidi's men will be keen to record their maiden ODI series win against Pakistan as well. Here's a look at the schedule and telecast details for the Afghanistan vs Pakistan ODI series.

Afghanistan vs Pakistan ODI series 2023 schedule (with timings in IST)

Hambantota will play host to the first two ODIs of this series, while the third ODI will take place at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The dates for the three matches are August 22, 24 and 26, with the start time being 3:00 PM IST.

1st ODI - August 22, 3:00 PM IST, Hambantota

2nd ODI - August 24, 3:00 PM IST, Hambantota.

3rd ODI - August 26, 3:00 PM IST, Colombo (RPS).

AFG vs PAK 2023 telecast channel list in India

Eurosport will telecast the three-match series between Pakistan and Afghanistan in India. Fans will have to subscribe Eurosport or Eurosport HD to watch the three matches live.

The cost for subscribing Eurosport is ₹3.5 per month, while for Eurosport HD, subscribers will have to pay ₹5.5 per month.

AFG vs PAK 2023 live streaming in India

FanCode has acquired the rights to stream the Afghanistan vs Pakistan ODI series live in India. Fans having a monthly or annual pass on the streaming platform can watch this series for free.

For new users, FanCode has launched a special plan for this series. The pass to watch the three ODIs costs ₹59. The pass for one match costs ₹25.