Afghanistan vs Pakistan, 2nd T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Afghanistan and Pakistan are set to lock horns in the second game of the three-match T20I series on Sunday, March 25. The Sharjah Cricket Stadium will host the contest.

Afghanistan, led by Rashid Khan, made a brilliant start to the series after taking a 1-0 lead with a six-wicket history. On Friday, March 24, the Afghans also registered their maiden win over Pakistan in international cricket.

Pakistan handed T20I caps to four of their newcomers - Ihsanullah, Tayyab Tahir, Zaman Khan, and Saim Ayub. But the tactic didn’t quite work out as they were restricted to 92/9 in 20 overs. Imad Wasim scored 18 runs, but he couldn’t go beyond a strike-rate of 56.25.

Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, and Mohammad Nabi picked up two wickets apiece. Ihsanullah picked up two wickets in his very first over at the international level, but the Afghans chased down the target with 13 balls to spare.

With Afghanistan being reduced to 45 for four in 9.4 overs, Nabi and Najibullah Zadran put on 53 runs for the fifth wicket. Nabi stood out with the bat after he scored 38 runs with three fours and a six.

Afghanistan vs Pakistan Match Details

Match: Afghanistan vs Pakistan, 2nd T20I

Date and Time: March 25, 2023, Sunday, 09:30 pm IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Afghanistan vs Pakistan Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue in Sharjah wasn’t easy for batting by any means. Another fairly low-scoring match seems to be on the cards. Fielding first after winning the toss should be the preferred option for teams.

Afghanistan vs Pakistan Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain as of now. Temperatures will be around the 26-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will be in the 50s.

Afghanistan vs Pakistan Probable XIs

Afghanistan

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan (c), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq

Pakistan

Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris, Abdullah Shafique, Tayyab Tahir, Shadab Khan (c), Azam Khan (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Imad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Zaman Khan, Ihsanullah

Afghanistan vs Pakistan Match Prediction

Since Pakistan doesn’t have a few of their key stars, Afghanistan will again fancy their chances of beating them. The chasing team should again end up winning.

Prediction: The team batting second to win.

Afghanistan vs Pakistan and Live Streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

Poll : Rashid Khan to pick up 2+ wickets? Yes No 0 votes