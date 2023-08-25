Afghanistan vs Pakistan, 3rd ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

Afghanistan and Pakistan are all set to square off against each other in the third and final match of the three-match ODI series. The Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium in Hambantota will be hosting this clash on Saturday, August 26.

Pakistan, led by Babar Azam, have already claimed the series by taking a 2-0 lead. They won the opening match in a pretty comfortable manner after Haris Rauf picked up a five-wicket haul, but the Afghans did not make life any easier for them in the second game of the series.

Pakistan won the second match by one wicket. Naseem Shah pulled off an outside edge off Fazalhaq Farooqi through the third man region to collect a four and take Pakistan past the finish line in the thillet at Hambantota on Thursday.

As far as the Afghans are concerned, they would be happy with the way Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran played. The right-handed Gurbaz became the first wicket-keeper batter to score 150 plus in an ODI against Pakistan, breaking MS Dhoni's record of the highest individual score.

Pakistan, on the other hand, need to be a lot more consistent. In both matches, the Afghans had them by the scruff of their necks before allowing Pakistan to escape. With the Asia Cup knocking on the doors, Babar's men need to be clinical in all three departments.

Afghanistan vs Pakistan Match Details

Match: Afghanistan vs Pakistan, 3rd ODI

Date and Time: August 26, 2023, 3:00 pm IST

Venue: Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota

Afghanistan vs Pakistan Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue in Hambantota was batting friendly in the same game while in the first, bowlers got a lot of assistance. Teams should bat first, put up a good score and then put pressure on the opposition batters.

Afghanistan vs Pakistan Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain for the time being. Temperatures will be around 27 and 29 degrees Celsius.

Afghanistan vs Pakistan Probable XIs

Afghanistan

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi ©, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Noor Ahmad/Wafadar Momand

Pakistan

Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam ©, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Rizwan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah

Afghanistan vs Pakistan Match Prediction

Pakistan have won both the matches thus far, although they have had their fair share of troubles. They will start as favourites, but one should not rule the Afghans out by any means.

Prediction: Pakistan to win the match.

Afghanistan vs Pakistan Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

Poll : Babar Azam to score a century? Yes No 0 votes