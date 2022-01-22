Afghanistan vs The Netherlands: Who will win the 2nd ODI?

Afghanistan and the Netherlands are set to lock horns in the second game of the three-match ODI series on Sunday, January 23. The match will take place at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha.

Afghanistan, captained by Hashmatullah Shahidi, made an impressive start to their campaign in the 50-over series. On Friday, January 21, they defeated the Netherlands by 36 runs to take a crucial 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

After being sent in to bat first, the Afghans could only manage to score 222 for the loss of eight wickets in 50 overs. Skipper Shahidi top-scored for them with a 94-ball-73, decorated with four fours and a couple of hits into the stands.

Rahmat Shah made 70 runs off 102 balls with three fours and two sixes. Brandon Glover was the pick of the Netherlands bowlers with three wickets for 43 runs. Fred Klaasen was also impressive as he picked up three wickets and also bowled a maiden.

Vivian Kingma, Phillippe Boissevain and Colin Ackermann picked up one wicket apiece. Skipper Pieter Seelaar couldn't make a breakthorugh, but kept a check on the run-scoring.

The Netherlands looked steady in their run-chase and seemed set to secure victory. Scott Edwards and Seelaar put on 51 runs for the fourth wicket to steady the ship for the Dutch team after Musa Ahmed, Ackermann and Bas de Leede perished in quick succession.

Edwards was the standout batter for the Netherlands as he made 68 runs off 82 balls with the help of eight fours. But once Mujeeb Ur Rahman rattled his woodwork in the 31st over, the Dutch batting collapsed and lost their last six wickets for just 65 runs.

Seelaar scored 32 runs, but played at a strike rate of 46.38 before Yamin Ahmadzai castled him. The rest of the Netherlands' batters failed to put up much of a fight.

The Netherlands, in the end, were shot out for 186 in 48 overs. Rashid Khan was the standout Afghan bowler with three wickets for 31 runs. Mujeeb and Ahmadzai got two wickets apiece.

Can the Netherlands beat Afghanistan?

The Netherlands' batters need to find a way of tackling the spin duo of Rashid and Mujeeb. The tweakers picked up wickets at crucial stages and restricted their opponents. The Afghans should be able to win the next game and thereby pocket the series.

Prediction: Afghanistan to win the match.

