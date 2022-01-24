AFG vs NED Prediction: Who will win the 3rd ODI?

Afghanistan and the Netherlands are set to lock horns in the third game of the three-match ODI series on Tuesday, January 25. The match will take place at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha.

The Afghans, captained by left-handed batter Hashmatullah Shahidi, have already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series against the Dutch team. The Asian team will now look to win their third match and gain crucial points in the ICC Super League.

In their previous match on Sunday, January 23, Afghanistan defeated the Netherlands by 48 runs. After electing to bat first, the Afghans put up a decent score of 237 for six on the board. Rahmanullah Gurbaz led the charge with a cracking 127-ball knock of 103.

Gurbaz smashed six fours and three sixes and played until the 42nd over. He steadied the ship with Rahmat Shah after the Afghans lost Usman Ghani for a golden duck. Skipper Shahidi also came to the party and he scored a well-made 54 off 80 balls.

Fred Klaasen and Phillippe Boissevain were the pick of the bowlers with two wickets each. Ryan Klein and Colin Ackermann picked up one wicket apiece. Skipper Pieter Seelaar couldn't make a breakthrough, but bowled at an impressive economy rate of 3.40.

The Netherlands didn't make the greatest of starts to their run-chase as Musa Ahmed and Ackermann perished in double quick time. But Bas de Leede and opening batter Scott Edwards restored sanity into proceedings with a crucial 90-run stand for the third wicket.

After Fareed Ahmad got rid of De Leede, who was batting on 34, the Dutch batting collapsed. Edwards, however, carried on and scored 86 runs off 120 balls with the help of nine fours. Fast bowler Yamin Ahmadzai accounted for his wicket in the 39th over.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman was the destroyer in chief as he picked up four wickets for 32 runs in his quota of 9.4 overs. On the back of his spell, the Afghans bowled the Netherlands out for 189. While Fareed Ahmed got two wickets, Rashid Khan and Ahmadzai got one wicket apiece.

Can the Netherlands beat Afghanistan?

The Netherlands have done well in the bowling department, but their batters haven't quite been able to step up and deliver. Barring Scott Edwards, who has scored 154 runs at an average of 77, none of their batters have posed a threat to the Afghan bowlers. Afghanistan are firm favorites to win the next game.

Prediction: Afghanistan to win the match.

