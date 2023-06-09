Africa T20 Continent Cup 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

The 2023 Africa T20 Continent Cup is all set to kick off on June 9. All matches will be played at Nairobi Gymkhana Cricket Stadium in Kenya. Botswana, Rwanda, Kenya, and Uganda are the four teams who will compete in the tournament. A total of 19 matches will be played from June 9 to June 21.

This tournament has been organized by the International League T20. Following the withdrawal of Nigeria and Tanzania, the format has been changed to a triple round-robin and a final. Kenya appears to be the most experienced side on paper, having once played at the highest level during their glory days.

Africa T20 Continent Cup 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (all times as per IST)

Match 1 - Friday, June 9, 12 PM: Kenya v Rwanda

Match 2 - Friday, June 9, 4:30 PM: Botswana v Uganda

Match 3 - Saturday, June 10, 12 PM: Botswana v Rwanda

Match 4 - Saturday, June 10, 4:30 PM: Kenya v Uganda

Match 5 - Sunday, June 11, 12 PM: Kenya v Botswana

Match 6 - Sunday, June 11, 4:30 PM: Rwanda v Uganda

Match 7 - Tuesday, June 13, 12 PM: Botswana v Rwanda

Match 8 - Tuesday, June 13, 4:30 PM: Kenya v Uganda

Match 9 - Wednesday, June 14, 12 PM: Botswana v Uganda

Match 10 - Wednesday, June 14, 4:30 PM: Kenya v Rwanda

Match 11 - Thursday, June 15, 12 PM: Rwanda v Uganda

Match 12 - Thursday, June 15, 4:30 PM: Kenya v Botswana

Match 13 - Saturday, June 17, 12 PM: Botswana v Uganda

Match 14 - Saturday, June 17, 4:30 PM: Kenya v Rwanda

Match 15 - Sunday, June 18, 12 PM: Botswana v Rwanda

Match 16 - Sunday, June 18, 4:30 PM: Kenya v Uganda

Match 17 - Monday, June 19, 12 PM: Kenya v Botswana

Match 18 - Monday, June 19, 4:30 PM: Rwanda v Uganda

Match 19 - Wednesday, June 21, 4:30 PM: Final

Africa T20 Continent Cup 2023: Live-Streaming Details

The 2023 Africa T20 Continent Cup will be live-streamed on the Fancode app and website. You will need to be a subscriber to get a match pass for all the live matches.

Africa T20 Continent Cup 2023: Full Squads

Botswana

Karabo Motlhanka (c), Vinoo Balakrishnan, Boemo Kgosiemang, Boemo Khumalo, Dhruv Maisuria, Boteng Maphosa, Rod Mbaiwa (wk), Valentine Mbazo, Mmoloki Mooketsi, Reginald Nehonde, Katlo Piet, Ameer Saiyed, Phemelo Silas, Thatayaone Tshose.

Kenya

Rakep Patel (c), Sachin Bhudia (wk), Emmanuel Bundi, Peter Langat, Gerard Mwendwa, Shem Ngoche, Alex Obanda, Collins Obuya, Nelson Odhiambo, Lucas Oluoch, Rushab Patel, Vraj Patel, Tanzeel Sheikh, Sukhdeep Singh

Rwanda

Clinton Rubagumya (c), Martin Akayezu, Zappy Bimenyimana, Eric Dusingizimana, Kevin Irakoze, Eric Kubwimana, Oscar Manishimwe (wk), Didier Ndikubwimana, Wilson Niyitanga, Eric Niyomugabo, Ignace Ntirenganya, Emile Rukiriza, Orchide Tuyisenge, Bosco Tuyizere

Uganda

Brian Masaba (c), Bilal Hassan, Cyrus Kakuru, Roger Mukasa (wk), Pascal Murungi, Dinesh Nakrani, Frank Nsubuga, Siraje Nsubuga, Robinson Obuya, Alpesh Ramjani, Riazat Ali Shah, Henry Ssenyondo, Simon Ssesazi, Kenneth Waiswa.

