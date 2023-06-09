Africa T20 Continent Cup 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

The 2023 Africa T20 Continent Cup is all set to kick off on June 9. All matches will be played at Nairobi Gymkhana Cricket Stadium in Kenya. Botswana, Rwanda, Kenya, and Uganda are the four teams who will compete in the tournament. A total of 19 matches will be played from June 9 to June 21.
This tournament has been organized by the International League T20. Following the withdrawal of Nigeria and Tanzania, the format has been changed to a triple round-robin and a final. Kenya appears to be the most experienced side on paper, having once played at the highest level during their glory days.
Africa T20 Continent Cup 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (all times as per IST)
Match 1 - Friday, June 9, 12 PM: Kenya v Rwanda
Match 2 - Friday, June 9, 4:30 PM: Botswana v Uganda
Match 3 - Saturday, June 10, 12 PM: Botswana v Rwanda
Match 4 - Saturday, June 10, 4:30 PM: Kenya v Uganda
Match 5 - Sunday, June 11, 12 PM: Kenya v Botswana
Match 6 - Sunday, June 11, 4:30 PM: Rwanda v Uganda
Match 7 - Tuesday, June 13, 12 PM: Botswana v Rwanda
Match 8 - Tuesday, June 13, 4:30 PM: Kenya v Uganda
Match 9 - Wednesday, June 14, 12 PM: Botswana v Uganda
Match 10 - Wednesday, June 14, 4:30 PM: Kenya v Rwanda
Match 11 - Thursday, June 15, 12 PM: Rwanda v Uganda
Match 12 - Thursday, June 15, 4:30 PM: Kenya v Botswana
Match 13 - Saturday, June 17, 12 PM: Botswana v Uganda
Match 14 - Saturday, June 17, 4:30 PM: Kenya v Rwanda
Match 15 - Sunday, June 18, 12 PM: Botswana v Rwanda
Match 16 - Sunday, June 18, 4:30 PM: Kenya v Uganda
Match 17 - Monday, June 19, 12 PM: Kenya v Botswana
Match 18 - Monday, June 19, 4:30 PM: Rwanda v Uganda
Match 19 - Wednesday, June 21, 4:30 PM: Final
Africa T20 Continent Cup 2023: Live-Streaming Details
The 2023 Africa T20 Continent Cup will be live-streamed on the Fancode app and website. You will need to be a subscriber to get a match pass for all the live matches.
Africa T20 Continent Cup 2023: Full Squads
Botswana
Karabo Motlhanka (c), Vinoo Balakrishnan, Boemo Kgosiemang, Boemo Khumalo, Dhruv Maisuria, Boteng Maphosa, Rod Mbaiwa (wk), Valentine Mbazo, Mmoloki Mooketsi, Reginald Nehonde, Katlo Piet, Ameer Saiyed, Phemelo Silas, Thatayaone Tshose.
Kenya
Rakep Patel (c), Sachin Bhudia (wk), Emmanuel Bundi, Peter Langat, Gerard Mwendwa, Shem Ngoche, Alex Obanda, Collins Obuya, Nelson Odhiambo, Lucas Oluoch, Rushab Patel, Vraj Patel, Tanzeel Sheikh, Sukhdeep Singh
Rwanda
Clinton Rubagumya (c), Martin Akayezu, Zappy Bimenyimana, Eric Dusingizimana, Kevin Irakoze, Eric Kubwimana, Oscar Manishimwe (wk), Didier Ndikubwimana, Wilson Niyitanga, Eric Niyomugabo, Ignace Ntirenganya, Emile Rukiriza, Orchide Tuyisenge, Bosco Tuyizere
Uganda
Brian Masaba (c), Bilal Hassan, Cyrus Kakuru, Roger Mukasa (wk), Pascal Murungi, Dinesh Nakrani, Frank Nsubuga, Siraje Nsubuga, Robinson Obuya, Alpesh Ramjani, Riazat Ali Shah, Henry Ssenyondo, Simon Ssesazi, Kenneth Waiswa.
