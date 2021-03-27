African Premier League 2021: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

To promote the growth and development of cricket in Nairobi, the Nairobi Province Cricket Association (NPCA) has come up with the inaugural edition of the African Premier League.

Six teams - Mombasa Rhinos, Eldoret Elephants, Nairobi Lions, Kisumu Pythons, Nakuru Leopards, and Thika Hippos - will take part in the T20 tournament. All matches of the African Premier League will be held at Ruaraka Sports Club Ground in Nairobi. The venue hosted the final of the ICC Trophy 1994 where the UAE defeated Kenya by two wickets.

The competition will see a double round-robin league stage, with all teams taking on each other eight times in the league stage of the African Premier League.

No crowd will be allowed inside the stadium, keeping COVID-19 protocols in mind.

African Premier League 2021: Match Timings & Schedule (All Times in IST)

March 25, Thursday

Nairobi Lions vs Mombasa Rhinos at 12:00 PM

Nakuru Leopards vs Eldoret Elephants at 3:30 PM

March 26, Friday

Kisumu Pythons vs Thika Hippos at 12:00 PM

Nairobi Lions vs Nakuru Leopards at 3:30 PM

March 27, Saturday

Kisumu Pythons vs Eldoret Elephants at 12:00 PM

Mombasa Rhinos vs Thika Hippos at 3:30 PM

March 28, Sunday

Eldoret Elephants vs Nairobi Lions at 12:00 PM

Mombasa Rhinos vs Kisumu Pythons at 3:30 PM

March 29, Monday

Nakuru Leopards vs Thika Hippos at 12:00 PM

Nairobi Lions vs Kisumu Pythons at 3:30 PM

March 30, Tuesday

Mombasa Rhinos vs Nakuru Leopards at 12:00 PM

Eldoret Elephants vs Thika Hippos at 3:30 PM

March 31, Wednesday

Nairobi Lions vs Thika Hippos at 12:00 PM

Eldoret Elephants vs Mombasa Rhinos at 3:30 PM

April 1, Thursday

Nakuru Leopards vs Kisumu Pythons at 12:00 PM

Nairobi Lions vs Mombasa Rhinos at 3:30 PM

April 2, Friday

Nakuru Leopards vs Eldoret Elephants at 12:00 PM

Kisumu Pythons vs Thika Hippos at 3:30 PM

April 3, Saturday

Nairobi Lions vs Nakuru Leopards at 12:00 PM

Eldoret Elephants vs Kisumu Pythons at 3:30 PM

April 4, Sunday

Mombasa Rhinos vs Thika Hippos at 12:00 PM

Nairobi Lions vs Eldoret Elephants at 3:30 PM

April 5, Monday

Mombasa Rhinos vs Kisumu Pythons at 12:00 PM

Nakuru Leopards vs Thika Hippos at 3:30 PM

April 6, Tuesday

Nairobi Lions vs Kisumu Pythons at 12.00 PM

Mombasa Rhinos vs Nakuru Leopards at 3.30 PM

April 7, Wednesday

Eldoret Elephants vs Thika Hippos at 12.00 PM

Nakuru Leopards vs Kisumu Pythonsm at 3.30 PM

April 8, Thursday

Nairobi Lions vs Thika Hippos at 12.00 PM

Mombasa Rhinos vs Eldoret Elephants at 3.30 PM

April 9, Friday

TBC vs TBC (1st Semi-final) at 12.00 PM

TBC vs TBC (2nd Semi-final) at 3.30 PM

April 10, Saturday

TBC vs TBC (Final) at 3.30 PM

African Premier League 2021: Live Streaming Details

Fan Code will live stream all matches of the tournament for fans in India.

African Premier League 2021: Squads

Mombasa Rhinos

Dev Hirani, Dhiren Gondaria, Gerald Mwendwa, Gurdeep Singh, Saurab, Sumit Alai, Harshit Vekaria, Jadhavji Bhimji, Jimmy Kamande, Kenvin Nganga, Lameck Ngoche, Martin Okoth, Raj Manji, Yogesh Bhakora, Aditya Sanwari, Gurleen, Joseph Owino, Peter Kituku (wk)

Eldoret Elephants

Arthava Tembekar, David Asiji, Rushab Patel, Shabbaz Malik, Vishal Bowjani, William Ngare, Gasper Ochieng, Irfan Elahi, Jinay Hirani, Kevin Mutembei, Pushkar Sharma, Ankit Bhanderi, Ramesh Shamji, Suresh Kumar, Hamza Khan, Harendra Mukesh, Morris Ouma, Vinay Singh (wk)

Nairobi Lions

Alex Obanda, Dennis Kavinya, Dominic Wesonga, Francis Otieno, Krishnan, Shashank Avasthi, Emmanuel Bundi, James Ngoche, Mohammed Kalyan, Sajjid Malik, Steve Omwogo, Collins Obuya, Nitish Hirani, Sachin Bhudia, Stephen Biko, Tarandeep Singh, Newton Muthee (wk)

Kisumu Pythons

Ali Khan, David Mumbo, Nithin Arvind, Zahid Abbas, David Okumu, Eugene Ochieng, Krishna Babu, Lucas Oluoch, Mukunj Pindola, Peterson Kamau, Pushpak Kerai, Shem Ngoche, Harsh Gutka, Jignesh Hirani, Lokesh Pandey, Teddy Mwavuli, Keval Bhuva, Shay Shah (wk)

Nakuru Leopards

Allan Kibabi, Dhillan Shah, Joseph Onyango, Manish Kumar, Neil Mugabe, Pravin Mogasati, Dedan Ayodi, Duncan Mutembezi, Elijah Otieno, Moses Borabu, Nischay Kerai, Abdul Rehman, Drinesh Kerai, Paul Anjere, Rohit Kumar, Irfan Karim, Nick Oluoch, Rayan Ahmed (wk)

Thika Hippos

Aman Gandhi, George Kamangu, Joshpat Irungu, Mirza Dhanish, Peter Koech, Rakep Patel, Tony Ochieng, Jorani Karu, Mihir Jesani, Nehemiah Odhiambo, Nelson Odhiambo, Protus Asirigwa, Sajjad Malik, Simon Mburu, Aum, Gurjeet Singh, Jitendra Hirani, Vinayak Kumar (wk)