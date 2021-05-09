"After the South Africa series, I worked on my batting a lot"- Nauman Ali after his blistering 97 against Zimbabwe

Pakistan's Nauman Ali, who smashed a quickfire 97 against Zimbabwe on the second day of the second Test, said that he worked a lot on his batting after the South Africa series. Coming into bat at no.9, Nauman set up a 169-run stand with double centurion Abid Ali.

Primarily in the team for his left-arm orthodox spin, Nauman Ali did a star turn with the bat to put the game beyond Zimbabwe in the first innings as Pakistan declared on 510-8.

"After the South Africa series, I worked on my batting a lot along with my bowling. The coaching staff also helped me during the camp here prior to the start of the series. After my fifty, I took the chances in order to score quick runs. Abid also guided me during the knock whenever I felt I was doing something wrong," Nauman said in a chat with Pakistan Cricket's media team.

🌟 97 off 104

💥 Nine fours and five sixes



Nauman Ali smashed is highest Test score in a 169-run eighth-wicket partnership with Abid Ali 🤝



How impressed were you with his performance in the #ZIMvPAK second Test? pic.twitter.com/nYD1JdxoxL — ICC (@ICC) May 9, 2021

Nauman Ali's knock of 97 included 5 sixes, and he batted with a strike rate of 93.2. When the 7th wicket fell, Pakistan were 341-7 and in danger of giving away their advantage after the middle-order collapse.

However, Nauman Ali, who is playing just his fourth Test, showed his batting prowess and stitched up a crucial partnership with Abid Ali, who remained unbeaten on 215.

Had put my all for the century but fell three runs short: Nauman Ali

Heartbreak 💔💔💔💔

Nauman Ali has been dismissed for 97 against Zimbabwe, falling just three runs short of becoming the oldest man to hit a Test century at No.9. pic.twitter.com/D0u1HPRhpi — Rashid khan (@rashidulllah198) May 8, 2021

The 34-year-old highlighted that 97 is his highest score in first-class cricket. Despite falling three runs short of his maiden century, Nauman Ali isn't too disappointed and is thankful for the runs he got.

"This is also my highest score in first-class cricket. I had put my all for the century but fell three runs short, I am still thankful to god for the 97. Abid gave me the confidence when I went out to bat as our plan was to play two sessions," Nauman added.

Pakistan are already 1-0 up in the two-match Test series after winning the first Test by an innings and 116 runs. They are on course to win the second Test as well, with Zimbabwe currently tottering at 52-4 after the end of the second day's play.