Ahmed Musaddiq smashes the fastest ton in ECS history off just 28 balls

Ahmed Musaddiq etched his name into the history books on Monday as the opener registered the fastest ton in ECS history. He reached his ton in 28 balls, with the sensational effort coming during the first innings of the Kummerfelder Sportverein vs THCC Hamburg game.

Ahmed Musaddiq dismissed on the final ball of the innings 🔥#ECST10 pic.twitter.com/lPoHDVT9qm — Dharma (@dharma1724) June 7, 2021

The 32-year-old was it from ball one, scoring a brilliant 33-ball 115 to take his team to 198/2 in their ten overs. Ahmed Musaddiq’s memorable innings included seven fours and 13 sixes as he carted the THCC Hamburg players to all parts of the ground.

He started his innings on the front foot, taking Abhinand Jha for a 26-run over to kick things off. There was no stopping Ahmed Musaddiq from there on, as he took apart both spinners and pacers with ease during the innings.

The highlight of Ahmed Musaddiq’s special knock came in the fifth over, when he carted Behram Ali for four consecutive sixes to bring up his fifty in just 13 balls. He didn’t slow down despite losing his partner after the 100+ run partnership, continuing his assault against the hapless THCC Hamburg bowlers.

It was time for Ahmed Musaddiq to bring up his century next, and the power hitter did it with a nonchalant single in the penultimate over. The bowling side were finally put out of their misery on the last ball of the innings. Ahmed Musaddiq departed for a record-breaking 33-ball 115 after he was caught trying to end the innings with a flourish.

Ahmed Musaddiq narrowly breaks ECS century record

Musadiq Ahmed is dismissed on the final ball of the innings and KSV finish at 198/2 after 10 overs. They just fell 2 runs short of becoming the first ever team to score 200 runs in a ECS T10 match.#ecst10 — Rhitankar Bandyopadhyay (@rhitankar8616) June 7, 2021

With his 28-ball ton, Ahmed Musaddiq now has the fastest century in ECS history. The previous record was held by Indian Cricket Club batsman Gohar Manan, who had notched up a 29-ball century against the Cluj Cricket Club.

