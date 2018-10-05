Ahmed Shehzad banned by Pakistan Cricket Board

Ahmed Shehzad

Pakistani cricketer Ahmed Shehzad has been banned by the Pakistan Cricket Board after failing a drug test. The ban came after he tested positive for a banned substance in the month of July this year.

However, he was just provisionally suspended back then. The suspension has come into full effect now and will last until next month. Officially, he has been banned for four months, however, the ban begun in July. Hence, it will end by November.

Shehzad last played an ODI for the national side in October last year. He has not played a Test since Pakistan's tour of West Indies in 2017 as well. However, he did make the T20I squad which took on Ireland this year in June. Unfortunately, due to poor performances in the two matches, he could not keep his place in the shortest format either.

Shehzad made his ODI and T20I debut way back in the year 2009. However, he had to wait to make his Test debut until 2014.

Overall, he has played 13 Tests, scoring 984 runs. On the other hand, he has played 81 ODIs and 57 T20Is and has achieved reasonable success in both formats.

He is not the first player from Pakistan to have been suspended for doping. Shoaib Akhtar and Mohammed Asif were both suspended back in 2006 for using a banned substance.