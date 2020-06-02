Aakash Chopra excluded MS Dhoni and Jasprit Bumrah from the list

Former Indian cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra has been keeping himself quite active on social media in the absence of on-field cricket work. The analyst has been choosing his best XI for various teams in the world, the latest being a current ODI XI led by England skipper, Eoin Morgan.

The team does not include any players from Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan, with Babar Azam finding a place for himself only as the 12th man. Notably, MS Dhoni was also overlooked.

Chopra picked Rohit Sharma and West Indies’ Shai Hope as the opening pair, while also stating that “there can be no ODI team in the world without Rohit Sharma as an opener.” Interestingly, Hope was picked as the wicketkeeper in the team.

Eoin Morgan over Virat Kohli as captain

Virat Kohli made the team at the No.3 position and was followed by Ross Taylor at No.4. Chopra even had special praise for the New Zealand cricket veteran.

“We, in sub-continent, don’t realize this but Taylor has scored a lot of runs for the past two years,” Chopra said.

Eoin Morgan was picked to slot into the No.5 position and was chosen over Kohli as captain possibly because the former is the captain of the current ODI World Champions. Eoin Morgan led England to the 2019 ODI World Cup, the final of which remains the most dramatic ODI game in the history of cricket.

“He has instilled a different brand of cricket in England. That is why I have made him the captain. I want him to make this side play a different brand of cricket,” Chopra said of Eoin Morgan.

In the all-rounders' department, Chopra picked Shakib Al Hasan and Ben Stokes, two terrific batsmen who can bowl 10 overs in tandem. In the bowling department, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult and Kagiso Rabada were a few surprising exclusions as Chopra picked Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami and Lockie Ferguson.

Chopra justified Starc’s inclusion by mentioning that the quick was the leading wicket-taker in two back to back World Cups.

Aakash Chopra's current ODI XI

Rohit Sharma, Shai Hope (WK), Virat Kohli, Ross Taylor, Eoin Morgan, Shakib Al Hasan, Ben Stokes, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Shami, Lockie Ferguson.