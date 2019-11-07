Aldar Properties announced as title sponsor of Abu Dhabi T10

Aldar Properties PJSC (Aldar), Abu Dhabi’s leading real estate development, management and investment company, has been announced as the title sponsor of the Abu Dhabi T10.

The tournament, which will be hosted in Abu Dhabi for the first time from November 14 - 25, will now officially be known as the Aldar Properties Abu Dhabi T10.

In addition to naming rights, the partnership will strengthen the Aldar Properties Abu Dhabi T10, which will feature some of the biggest names in international cricket, including Yuvraj Singh, Eoin Morgan, Shahid Afridi, Moeen Ali and Lasith Malinga.

His Excellency Aref Al Awani, General Secretary of Abu Dhabi Sports Council, said: “We are proud to welcome such a valued partner like Aldar to this unique tournament, which will not only connect with local audiences but will also showcase Abu Dhabi on a global scale. The tournament has seen a deep level of corporate and governmental collaboration in Abu Dhabi, and underlines the extent of support which major sporting events receive in our sports-loving city.”

Commenting, Maan Al Awlaqi, Executive Director – Commercial, Aldar Properties, said: “A key component for Aldar’s success is our ability to create vibrant destinations, that enrich peoples’ lives, and the opportunity to be the title sponsor for the Aldar Properties Abu Dhabi T10 fits in very well with that purpose. Sport, and particularly cricket really ignites passions, and electrifies communities, and we are really excited to be a part of that. We can’t wait to welcome the world’s most exciting and talented cricketers to Abu Dhabi and showcase what makes it such an incredible home.”

Aldar Properties headlines a suite of Abu Dhabi based government entities involved in the Aldar Properties Abu Dhabi T10, including Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi Sports Council and Etihad Airways, all combining their sponsorship and community aspirations in the sport of cricket.

Matt Boucher, Chief Executive Officer of Abu Dhabi Cricket, said: “Aldar’s sponsorship showcases the commercial viability of the short form model which we are implementing for the first time in Abu Dhabi. We have been proud to welcome a range of corporate and government partners on board, which reinforces the success of our model and the ability of the tournament to attract local and global interest.”

Welcoming Aldar Properties, Shaji Ul Mulk, Founder and Chairman of Aldar Properties Abu Dhabi T10, said, “This is by far one of the biggest corporate partnerships that the Abu Dhabi T10 has achieved so far and reflects the growing popularity of the UAE’s home-grown ten-over format professional international cricket league.

“This is the beginning of a new journey for the Aldar Properties Abu Dhabi T10 – which is in its third year. With this partnership, Aldar Properties, Abu Dhabi and T10 are becoming one name, one event and one identity for the shortest format of the game of cricket that is going to rock the cricket world – when the biggest names in the cricketing world display some exciting performances and create new world records.

“I thank the management of Aldar Properties to support a UAE home-grown cricket league in which Abu Dhabi Sports Council has deployed Team Abu Dhabi – that collectively will raise Abu Dhabi’s profile in the world of cricket. Aldar Properties Abu Dhabi T10 will truly be a game-changer.”

The tournament will be a blockbuster 10-days of enthralling cricket between the world’s top T10 players at Zayed Cricket Stadium. Added to the mix will be an array of high profile off-field entertainment, and every ball will be beamed to millions across India on Sony Six and Sony Ten 3.