All forms recreational cricket suspended: ECB issues a heavy-hearted statement

1950 Covid-19 cases have been confirmed in the UK.

The ECB stated that the cricketing community will have a huge role to play in coming out of this crisis situation.

Dark clouds loom over the cricketing calendar

After an unprecedented rise in England's coronavirus infection, the English and Wales Cricket Board issued a statement recommending all recreational sports activities to be suspended.

The statement talked about how sports plays a vital role in shaping the physical and mental wellbeing of the nation and find meaning where there is fear and uncertainty.

Using our cricket community to support others could be one of the most important services we can offer during the difficult next few months. It will be critical that any decisions we do make are medically-led. And we will continue to work with Government and their advisors to ensure we are informed by science in our decision making.

England has been hit hard with by the Covid-19 outbreak with an estimated number of 1950 cases been confirmed as of now, but the real numbers could be between 35,000 to 50,000 say BBC sourc.

At the time of writing, there have been 60 deaths in England due to the virus.

The ECB stated that they would be working to figure out as to what kind of support is required for the cricketing community, who will have a huge role to play in the nation's response to 'coming out of this situation'.