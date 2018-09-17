All-rounder quits international cricket, Kohli recommended for prestigious award, and more - Cricket News Today - 17 September 2018

Rajdeep Puri

The world of cricket was abuzz today with news regarding the Asia Cup, Virat Kohli's absence from India's Asia Cup squad, and more.

A South African all-rounder decided to call it quits from international cricket and go the Kolpak way as well.

Let's take a look at today's trending cricket news:

#5 Emails between Star and BCCI leaked

A couple of days ago, reports had emerged regarding a rift between Star Sports and BCCI due to Virat Kohli's absence from India's Asia Cup squad.

Today, an email exchange between the two bodies was leaked, about the same issue.

Star mentioned that Kohli's absence from the squad would affect their revenues from the tournament.

Sunil Manohar from Star had written the email:

“In our view, this announcement about the absence of one of the world’s best batsmen from Asia Cup, only 15 days before the commencement of the Asia Cup, is a serious dent to us and will severely impact our ability to monetize and generate revenues from the tournament."

“In light of the ACC’s contractual obligations under the MRA as highlighted above and the serious ramifications on our business on account of the absence of the best available Indian team, we hereby request you to get in touch with BCCI at the earliest to ensure that the ACC’s obligations under the MRA are met."

“We would like to bring to your notice that our media rights agreement dated June 29, 2017, with the ACC requires that the ACC ensures that the best available teams from each participating nation, including India, should form a part of the Asia Cup."

This was the reply by BCCI CEO Rahul Johri:

“Please also take note that selection of the best available team for participation in a tournament is the sole prerogative of the selection committee of BCCI. It is not open for Asian Cricket Council or its broadcaster to insist on the selection of any particular player and/or to question the expert opinion of the Selection Committee as to which is the best available team for a particular tournament.”

“Needless to add, this email is being issued without prejudice to BCCI’s rights and contentions in law, all of which are expressly reserved.”

“Virat Kohli has been the most prolific run scorer in world cricket in the recent past. His presence in the Indian team and his aggressive captaincy has a dramatic impact on the outcome of each event," the Star official maintained.

